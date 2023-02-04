ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

KIMT

More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Residents Thwart Brazen Catalytic Converter Thefts

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating three Twin Cities men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to take the car part in two other incidents Saturday morning in Rochester. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of 16th...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Fentanyl Pills Found at Scenes of Rochester Overdoses

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police revived two people and reported discovering fentanyl pills at the scenes of two separate overdoses Sunday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first overdose report came in at 6:30 Sunday evening. Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Marion Rd. Southeast.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Woman Injured in Crash Near Highway 52-South Broadway Interchange

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A two-vehicle crash in Rochester this afternoon sent a young woman to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says 21-year-old Lauren Mathaus of Lake Elmo was driving north on Highway 52 when her car collided with the minivan traveling in the same direction. The other driver, 43-year-old Cindy Boettcher of Preston was not hurt.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

