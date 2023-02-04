Read full article on original website
Is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 streaming tonight?
Is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 streaming tonight? The hit western show is halfway through its fifth season, so when will Episode 9 be available to watch?. Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s titanic western, returned to our screens in November last year with its biggest premiere yet. We picked up with...
Is ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Fresh off the tails of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dave Bautista stars alongside Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge in the new apocalyptic horror flick, Knock at the Cabin. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Split), this movie is about a young girl and her parents vacationing in a remote cabin as they are directed by a group of armed strangers to sacrifice one member of their family in an effort to prevent the apocalypse. Where can you watch Knock at the Cabin? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie: WHERE TO WATCH KNOCK...
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources
Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place. Young was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. She remains behind bars but Clarkson moved into an...
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Season 2 Is Coming: Here's Everything We Know
Saddle up! Paramount+ just renewed 1923 for a second season. It only makes sense, of course. Fans of the Yellowstone franchise immediately embraced the prequel series, which follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family and their travails in rural Montana. Series creator Taylor Sheridan not only crafted an engrossing prequel story, but he wrangled a stellar cast that includes Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Clara Dutton, and many more. Flashbacks and younger versions of various characters — plus a few pointed namedrops — serve as the connective tissue between Yellowstone, 1923, and Sheridan’s other prequel, 1883.
Happy Valley ending explained
Happy Valley ended last night after three successful seasons on the BBC, but how did the finale play out, and what happened to villain Tommy Lee Royce?. Happy Valley is one of the BBC’s most successful and acclaimed dramas of the last decade. Created and written by Sally Wainwright, the show stars Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a West Yorkshire Police Sergeant coming to terms with the suicide of her daughter Becky.
Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.” Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to...
The Most Filmed Location for Movies and TV in Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here we go, with the most filmed locations for movies and TV in each New England state. Do you think you know?. I remember learning in...
Netflix Pulls An HBO Max And Cancels Two Already Completed Movies
Netflix offloads two already completed movies intended for a streaming release, in a move that similar to HBO Max's.
When is Love Island added to ITVX 2023?
If you’re looking to catch up with the latest Love Island UK episode and are wondering when it will be added to on-demand service ITVX, here’s everything you need to know. Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating shows, with multiple different versions across the world. The UK series is currently airing its ninth season, with a whole new cast of people entering the villa in the hopes of finding love.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Spirit’ on Netflix, A Movie Based On The True Story of a Teen’s Global Sailing Voyage
True Spirit (now on Netflix) is the rare BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie with actual boats in it! This mini-biopic of sorts stars Teagan Croft of DC TV series Titans as real-life Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who, at 16, was the youngest person ever to complete a solo around-the-world sailing trip. Anna Paquin and Josh Lawson play her concerned parents, and Cliff Curtis is her gruff, seasoned-seafarer coach, who helps her through the storms and doldrums and other hazards of all the oceans of the Earth. Are you ready to be inspired by the overwhelming BOATSiness of this...
When do new Vinland Saga episodes come out? Netflix release schedule
Vinland Saga Season 2, the next chapter of the acclaimed manga adaptation, is streaming now – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes, their release schedule, and what time they’ll be available to stream. Vinland Saga is based on the shõnen manga...
The Last of Us teases Bloaters in explosive Episode 5 trailer
Bloaters make an appearance in the new trailer for The Last of Us Episode 5, setting up an explosive chapter in HBO’s video game adaptation. In our review of Episode 4, we said “the show is steadily mounting a plan to break our hearts in more ways than one. You will scream when the credits roll.”
’Bad Bitch‘ Helmer’s Dance-Filled Debut ’Wannabe,‘ Dystopian Film ’After The Sun‘ Land at Monolit Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Monolit Film, the Danish banner behind “The Great Silence,” is developing “Wannabe,” the feature debut of “Bad Bitch” director Patricia Bbaale Bandak, and “After the Sun,” a dystopia based on a short story featured in The New Yorker in 2021. “Wannabe,” which was pitched at the Nordic Film Market in Goteborg as part of the Discovery program, is inspired by Bbaale Bandak’s own life. The film follows Patricia, a 13 year-old Ugandan refugee who moves into an underprivileged town of Denmark. Over the course of a summer in 1995, Patricia, who is eager to fit in, joins a group of...
Is Gunther’s Millions a true story? Netflix documentary explained
Gunther’s Millions is the new Netflix doc that everyone’s talking about, but is the story of a super-rich dog really true? The answer is complicated. Gunther’s Millions is a new four-part documentary about the richest dog in the world. The show features interviews with all the main players, as they describe who the titular canine is, and how he came to be in possession of so much money.
The number 5 movies in search of the televised population has reached almost all the streaming platforms
The first week of February brings over several firsts, followed by the incoming announcement of the following week. The Portuguese film 1618 was the star of HBO Max and was won 70 international awards, making it the best film of all time on the national stage. 1. I love to...
In fact, the film episode 3 was “ruined” The last of us
HBO’s The Last of Us showed that video games work better when it spends an hour diving in a deep dive of something that only looked at or glossed over through the source material. The latest episode of the live-action adaptation of a nationally recognized documentary film series, Long Long Time, drew the most viewers and TV audiences.
‘A Town Called Malice’: watch an exclusive new trailer from TV’s ’80s-obsessed crime thriller
New crime drama A Town Called Malice, premiering on Sky Max and NOW next month, has unveiled its latest trailer exclusively on NME. Watch the video in full above. The new British gangster series is set to a soundtrack of 1980s pop hits, and follows the Lords, a down-on-their-luck family of south London gangsters whose members flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle.
