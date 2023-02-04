ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays Are Back For Valentine's Day

They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are back at Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day. Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it just became a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.
Mashed

Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza Arrives At Aldi In Time For Valentine's Day

Who doesn't love a heart-shaped treat on Valentine's Day? If you don't have a sweet tooth, you may want something other than the usual chocolate heart. Or maybe you just want something savory for a Valentine's day meal. Either way, Aldi has got you. This year you can share a heart-shaped pizza with your Valentine, or your "Palentine."
WISH-TV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats. Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart...
Mashed

Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
foodgressing.com

KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations

KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
ComicBook

Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuits Are Back Along With a New Cherry Biscuit for Valentine's Day

It's February and that means all of the fun Valentine's-themed treats are starting to make their way to stores and restaurants ahead of the holiday and for Hardee's that means the fan-favorite Heart-Shaped Biscuits are back this year along with a brand-new treat that will also have fans feeling the love. On Wednesday, Hardee's announced that starting on Wednesday, February 8th, the restaurant will offer new Cherry Made from Scratch Biscuits. The Heart Shaped Biscuits — and yes, there will be Heart Shaped Cherry Filled Biscuits — will be available starting on February 11th.
Mashed

What Are Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Hours?

Grabbing a hot breakfast meal from your favorite fast food chain can be one of the easiest ways to liven up your morning routine. Wherever you are in the United States, it's likely that you're within reach of the chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, and other poultry delights from Chick-fil-A. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently about 2,890 Chick-fil-A locations across 1,304 cities. Part of the reason why the restaurant has such a wide reach in nearly every state is that, as The Hustle explains, it's the cheapest in terms of franchising compared to other major fast food businesses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McDonald's Bringing Back its Shamrock Shake. Here's When the Fan Favorite Will Return

Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.
KCBD

Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty. This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022. Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.
MarketRealist

These Places Are Offering the Best National Croissant Day Deals

If you’re one to keep up with the national food holidays like National Pizza Day or National Taco Day, then you probably already know that Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, is National Croissant Day. Yes, an entire day dedicated to the crescent-shaped, buttery, flakey, French pastries. But, if you didn't know, well then, here’s your notice.
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from IHOP, Panera, and Pizza Hut

Someone at Wayback Burgers seems to be deeply troubled by British Prince Harry divulging the secrets of the Royal Family. The chain has introduced a burger with three patties, explicitly to give people something to do rather than talk. The third patty is called a “spare,” which is also the title of the His Royal Highness’s recently published book.

