We Tried Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts. They Don't Quite Pull At Our Heartstrings
Chocolate may be Valentine's Day's traditional sweet, but that has not stopped doughnut company Krispy Kreme from wanting to get in on the action. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping you will bring home a box of doughnuts for the one you love by featuring Hershey's brand chocolate in four special edition Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Krispy Kreme Released New Seasonal Donuts Customers Are Calling ’Delightful’: ‘There Is No Other Way’
Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Biscoff cookies, and fans of both dessert brands can’t get enough of their new donut offerings!. The donut chain and in-flight cookie brand recently joined forces to create a collection of donuts that boast the classic Krispy Kreme glaze and Biscoff’s cookie butter, as well as crushed up cookies.
Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays Are Back For Valentine's Day
They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are back at Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day. Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it just became a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.
Burger King Puts a Bizarre (But Tasty) New Whopper on a Menu
The fast-food chain also has a take on a popular Wendy's menu hack that takes a popular side dish to a whole new level.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza Arrives At Aldi In Time For Valentine's Day
Who doesn't love a heart-shaped treat on Valentine's Day? If you don't have a sweet tooth, you may want something other than the usual chocolate heart. Or maybe you just want something savory for a Valentine's day meal. Either way, Aldi has got you. This year you can share a heart-shaped pizza with your Valentine, or your "Palentine."
Baskin-Robbins Swirls Up New Valentine's Day Menu Items
It's also bringing back a cult classic scoop flavor.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s
Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats. Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart...
Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
McDonald’s Revamps Dessert Menu for the New Year With a Return of Fan Favorite Pie
Unlike its rivals, such as Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell, McDonald's doesn't change its menu as often. Concerning the dessert menu, McDonald's has ice cream cones, sundaes, and McFlurry. And there are also chocolate chip cookies, shakes, and the classic hot-baked apple pie.
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuits Are Back Along With a New Cherry Biscuit for Valentine's Day
It's February and that means all of the fun Valentine's-themed treats are starting to make their way to stores and restaurants ahead of the holiday and for Hardee's that means the fan-favorite Heart-Shaped Biscuits are back this year along with a brand-new treat that will also have fans feeling the love. On Wednesday, Hardee's announced that starting on Wednesday, February 8th, the restaurant will offer new Cherry Made from Scratch Biscuits. The Heart Shaped Biscuits — and yes, there will be Heart Shaped Cherry Filled Biscuits — will be available starting on February 11th.
Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel this Valentine’s Day could win free food for a year
The “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” is offering couples who propose at Cracker Barrel restaurants this Valentine’s Day holiday a chance to win free food for a year.
What Are Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Hours?
Grabbing a hot breakfast meal from your favorite fast food chain can be one of the easiest ways to liven up your morning routine. Wherever you are in the United States, it's likely that you're within reach of the chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, and other poultry delights from Chick-fil-A. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently about 2,890 Chick-fil-A locations across 1,304 cities. Part of the reason why the restaurant has such a wide reach in nearly every state is that, as The Hustle explains, it's the cheapest in terms of franchising compared to other major fast food businesses.
McDonald's Bringing Back its Shamrock Shake. Here's When the Fan Favorite Will Return
Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.
Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty. This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022. Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.
These Places Are Offering the Best National Croissant Day Deals
If you’re one to keep up with the national food holidays like National Pizza Day or National Taco Day, then you probably already know that Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, is National Croissant Day. Yes, an entire day dedicated to the crescent-shaped, buttery, flakey, French pastries. But, if you didn't know, well then, here’s your notice.
Menu Tracker: New items from IHOP, Panera, and Pizza Hut
Someone at Wayback Burgers seems to be deeply troubled by British Prince Harry divulging the secrets of the Royal Family. The chain has introduced a burger with three patties, explicitly to give people something to do rather than talk. The third patty is called a “spare,” which is also the title of the His Royal Highness’s recently published book.
Domino's Menu Adds an Answer for a McDonald's Favorite
The delivery-based chain has made a major addition nationwide just in time for the Super Bowl.
