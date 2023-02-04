Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Related
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan Fire Department looking for volunteers
The Jordan Fire Department is looking for additional volunteer firefighters to join the department. There are three positions within their ranks that need to be filled in order for the fire department to be fully staffed. Applications can be found at City Hall. There will be an informational meeting on Apr. 21 at 7 p.m. at the fire station, 501 N Varner St. Tryouts will be Apr. 22 at 7:30 a.m. Applicants must live within 10 minutes of the fire station.
NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
swnewsmedia.com
Renovations to Jordan's Mini Met near completion
After several months of renovations, the Mini Met is ready for the next 100 years of baseball. Since August, the storied ballpark stadium has undergone extensive renovation to update facilities and ensure the ballpark will last for decades more. The bulk of the renovations have been completed ahead of the Jordan varsity baseball team starting its 2023 season, with additional landscaping work to continue through 2024.
fox9.com
Fox 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard joins hundreds in Maple Grove 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
tourcounsel.com
Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
More than a dozen people evacuated after early morning fire in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A fire at a Brooklyn Park apartment building forced residents into the cold early Monday morning, but officials say no one was hurt. Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Dan Smith told a KARE 11 crew that firefighters were called to an apartment building for smoke in one of the units.
swnewsmedia.com
Thirteen Prior Lake seniors make their collegiate choices
Thirteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 1 in a ceremony at the high school. One will play at the Division I level next fall. Grayson Spronk is staying in state to play football for the University of St. Thomas in the Summit League.
Man found dead at transit center in Washington County
NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Feb. 4, 2023
L. Schaefer’s jewelry store is neater and more attractive than ever since the addition of a handsome oak wall case wherein to exhibit his stock of silverware. The case stands nearly eight feet high, is ten feet long, and has three plate glass panel doors in front. The shelving and interior throughout are lined in black, which forms a striking setting for the silverware. The lower part of the case is given up to six drawers. With the rest of the store furnished in oak, the whole presents an artistic appearance, and reflects credit on the good taste of Mr. Schaefer.
3 reported injured after explosion in East Bethel
EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel Monday that left three people injured. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers began receiving multiple calls reporting the incident, which occurred on the 2800 block of Viking Blvd. NE around 8:25 a.m. Responding deputies and emergency personnel found the blast had occurred at a home under construction and discovered that three people were trapped in the structure.
Comments / 0