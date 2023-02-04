Read full article on original website
Related
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
Man arrested for murder in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
WIBW
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
WIBW
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Shawnee County sheriff goes on camera for the first time with 27 News
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill made his first on-air appearance by coming on the 27 News Morning Show. When running for the position of sheriff, Hill used the slogan “Community Leader with 27 Years of Service.” On top of securing that position, Hill is also an adjunct professor at Washburn […]
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
1350kman.com
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
KVOE
Hearings ahead Monday in aggravated battery on law enforcement, interference cases
Court hearings in the three active cases against Lance David Fessler are tentatively set to move forward in Lyon County District Court on Monday. Fessler is accused of aggravated battery on law enforcement and unlawful discharge of a firearm dating back to an alleged incident in February 2021. Fessler was deemed competent to stand trial as part of a hearing in December.
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KVOE
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0