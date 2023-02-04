ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it's obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there's plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can't wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp's most romantic list

The pressure's on. Valentine's Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp's curators are offering help. They've sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra

Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it's implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...
sfstandard.com

Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants

Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you've ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers' markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he'll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po'boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
GEORGIA STATE
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Oakland Mayor comments on A's, Howard Terminal

After passing on several opportunities, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao finally acknowledged the A's and Howard Terminal in an interview with Stephanie Lin of KRON4 News. Casey Pratt broke Thao's comments down in a short video on his YouTube page. As Pratt points out, there wasn't much of an...
OAKLAND, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KQED

The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop

Editor's note: This story is part of That's My Word, KQED's year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. "People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo". —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...

