The Daily South

Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays Are Back For Valentine's Day

They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are back at Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day. Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it just became a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
The Independent

Aldi’s new Valentine’s Day meal deals will start from less than £4 per person

We don’t mean to alarm anyone but Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means if you had planned on organising thoughtful gestures or luxury gifts – whether that be their favourite fragrance or that pair of wireless headphones they have been lusting after – you may want to start now.And, back on the radar for 2023 – with the answer to homecooked romantic meals for two made easy – supermarket Valentine’s meal deals have already been unveiled in the lead up to 14 February. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day offerings are wildly affordable. Alongside dine-in menus from Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and more, the...
WISH-TV

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats. Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McDonald's Bringing Back its Shamrock Shake. Here's When the Fan Favorite Will Return

Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.
WPTV

Papa John’s has a new pizza with crispy cheese on the bottom

Papa John’s is taking the idea of a cheese pizza to a new level with its latest menu item. The new Crispy Parm Pizza may look like a typical pie with sauce, cheese and toppings — but once you flip it over, you’ll find a surprise: more cheese! The pizza is made with Papa Johns’ thin crust coated with a blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses that’s baked on the bottom to create “the perfect amount of crunch.”
KCBD

Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty. This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022. Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.

