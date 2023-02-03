Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
Target Partners With Black Farmers and Designers For its ‘Target Forward’ Program
For Black History Month, Target has partnered with Black designers who use cotton grown on Black-owned farms to create their clothes. According to McKinsey & Company, only 1.4% of U.S. farm owners are Black, which makes this an impressive partnership. According to Forbes, Target’s partnership with Black farmers aims to...
Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as its Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her current role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Qosina Appoints Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President
RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005457/en/ Lee Pochter, Qosina’s new Executive Vice President. (Photo: Business Wire)
A misguided emissions rule could expose sensitive work by our military and scientific institutions
The U.S. government is doing it again: prioritizing climate regulations and bean-counting carbon emissions by agencies with no climate regulatory authority over the well-being of the country. The new initiative — under the guise of an onerous carbon emissions disclosure regulation for military and NASA vendors — would do nothing to improve the environment while…
CMTS Selects New Venue to Showcase the Future of Manufacturing Technology in Canada
MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- CMTS, SME ’s Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show scheduled for September 25-28, will be conducted at the Toronto Congress Centre (TCC) for 2023. The event will operate entirely from the TCC’s North Building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005401/en/ Arjun Hajeda, Group Manager – Events, Canada, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
Heliogen Announces New Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Christie Obiaya as Chief Executive Officer and added Ms. Obiaya to the board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Obiaya, head of Heliogen’s Executive Committee and formerly its Chief Financial Officer, replaces Bill Gross, who was removed as Chief Executive Officer and has resigned from the board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005665/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Deloitte Sustainable Buildings Report: Constructing a Greener Future
I’m reaching out to share a new Deloitte report released today that focuses on sustainable engineering & construction (E&C) to help create a greener future. The pressure & the pursuit of net-zero emissions by 2050 and achieving the vision for sustainable buildings will likely require adopting transformational approaches for the construction industry. From production of materials to operational costs, the estimated carbon emissions for the built environment is said to be 39% of all global emissions.
beefmagazine.com
American Angus Association partners with IMI Global
For today’s cattle producers, it is more important than ever to be able to differentiate their cattle in the marketplace. Two of the leading third-party verification companies, IMI Global and the American Angus Association’s AngusLink, have joined forces to create an improved experience for those cattle producers, while offering more value-added opportunities.
heckhome.com
Steering the Ship: the Vital Role of Project Managers in Commercial Renovations
As the captain of a commercial renovation project, the project manager is responsible for steering the ship through choppy waters. A project manager’s job is to ensure that the project stays on course and meets all of its objectives. Without a strong project manager at the helm, a commercial renovation can quickly go off the rails. In this blog post, we’ll explore the vital role that project managers play in commercial renovations. We’ll also provide some tips on how to be a successful project manager. So whether you’re currently managing a commercial renovation or you’re considering taking on such a role in the future, read on to learn more about what it takes to succeed.
