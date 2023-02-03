As the captain of a commercial renovation project, the project manager is responsible for steering the ship through choppy waters. A project manager’s job is to ensure that the project stays on course and meets all of its objectives. Without a strong project manager at the helm, a commercial renovation can quickly go off the rails. In this blog post, we’ll explore the vital role that project managers play in commercial renovations. We’ll also provide some tips on how to be a successful project manager. So whether you’re currently managing a commercial renovation or you’re considering taking on such a role in the future, read on to learn more about what it takes to succeed.

