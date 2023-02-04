ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for man suspected of stealing mail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department are searching for a man suspected of stealing mail right out of the victim's front door mailbox. Police say on Jan. 10, the man seen in photos drove a red Hyundai Sonata to the victim's house, and walked up to the front door and stole mail from the victim's mailbox. Police say the Hyundai could possibly be a 2019 model year.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest teen after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Feb 2. the Tulsa Police Department was alerted by the Flock system about a stolen Toyota Avalon that was driving near Riverside. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but when they tried to stop the car, the suspect allegedly took off. After a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify 2 people of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's financial crime unit is searching for two people suspected of using someone's identity to rent a car and then never returned it. If anyone can identify the two pictures, they are asked to contact Tulsa police Detective J. Angel at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting

A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
WYANDOTTE, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police

An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
WYANDOTTE, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Police Department welcomes 2 new K9s

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has introduced its newest additions to the K9 Unit on Facebook. Kasal is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Netherlands. He is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost is a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. He...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
