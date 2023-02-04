Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for man suspected of stealing mail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department are searching for a man suspected of stealing mail right out of the victim's front door mailbox. Police say on Jan. 10, the man seen in photos drove a red Hyundai Sonata to the victim's house, and walked up to the front door and stole mail from the victim's mailbox. Police say the Hyundai could possibly be a 2019 model year.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest teen after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Feb 2. the Tulsa Police Department was alerted by the Flock system about a stolen Toyota Avalon that was driving near Riverside. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but when they tried to stop the car, the suspect allegedly took off. After a...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify 2 people of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's financial crime unit is searching for two people suspected of using someone's identity to rent a car and then never returned it. If anyone can identify the two pictures, they are asked to contact Tulsa police Detective J. Angel at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
kggfradio.com
Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting
A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
KRMG
Man in critical condition after shooting in north Tulsa, police say
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near E Apache and N Peoria.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for second suspect in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect believed to be involved in a double homicide in Turley. TCSO says it is looking for 39-year-old Rodney "Lucky" Williams. Williams is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of...
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigate
A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Tulsa neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened near East Woodrow Pl. in Tulsa around 3 p.m., police said. Police said when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy
A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale. Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit. Police said that person went to the...
News On 6
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
KRMG
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high-speed chase
A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
fourstateshomepage.com
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
5newsonline.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
KTUL
Claremore man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing friend to death with sword
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a man with a machete in Claremore in 2017, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Michael Eugene Spears, 59, was sentenced to 300 months for the second degree murder of Mark McKinney. “The defendant’s murderous...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department welcomes 2 new K9s
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has introduced its newest additions to the K9 Unit on Facebook. Kasal is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from the Netherlands. He is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost is a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
