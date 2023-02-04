Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong

When Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced a relatively small 25-basis-point hike in benchmark U.S. interest rates last week, he really talked up the idea of disinflation. Inflation is still much higher than the Fed's 2 percent target — it was 6.5 percent year-over-year in December, from a peak of 9.1 percent in June — but it is dropping, and that disinflation is "most welcome," Powell said. In all, Reuters reports, he used the word disinflation 15 times in his 45-minute news conference on Wednesday. "That disinflationary process that you now see underway is really at an early stage," Powell said. "You see...

22 HOURS AGO