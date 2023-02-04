Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong

Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the blowout US jobs report may be bad news for stocks - and could lead to a recession this year
The stellar jobs report on Friday could be bad news for stocks and the economy, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may keep hiking interest rates to keep inflation in check, the Wharton professor warned. Siegel still expects the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 18% to 40,000 points by 2025.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
The geeks on Wall Street are getting very hopeful about the economy. Are they wrong?
The good times are back on Wall Street. Stocks have surged since the start of the year. The Nasdaq is up nearly 15% this year after posting its best January since 2001. And it's not just stocks: bonds have risen and even bitcoin has made a roaring comeback, though all markets fell a tad on Friday.
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images ABC anchor Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange on Sunday about the Chinese spy balloon. During Rubio's appearance on ABC's "This Week," the Florida senator was asked if President Joe Biden should have acted against the military's advice and shot the suspected spy balloon down over the US mainland. The balloon was spotted floating over Montana, near a nuclear missile base. Rubio conceded that falling debris from the balloon "could hurt, harm, or kill people." But the senator also hit out at Biden for what he said was weakness in the face of China's provocations.
The U.S. economy is shifting toward disinflation. Here's why that's 'most welcome.'
When Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced a relatively small 25-basis-point hike in benchmark U.S. interest rates last week, he really talked up the idea of disinflation. Inflation is still much higher than the Fed's 2 percent target — it was 6.5 percent year-over-year in December, from a peak of 9.1 percent in June — but it is dropping, and that disinflation is "most welcome," Powell said. In all, Reuters reports, he used the word disinflation 15 times in his 45-minute news conference on Wednesday. "That disinflationary process that you now see underway is really at an early stage," Powell said. "You see...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
Tech, housing, and manufacturing might already be in a recession. They could bring the US economy down with it.
It's time to start worrying if 'rolling' recessions in tech and housing spread into other parts of the economy.
A new bull market is underway amid Powell's acknowledgement of falling inflation, Fundstrat says
Signs of tanking inflation have been "everywhere," and the Fed is finally starting to acknowledge that, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Surprisingly strong jobs report fuels inflation worries
The market already looked like it was set to weaken coming into the day, before the jolting jobs report. Several big tech companies reported weaker profit for the latest quarter.
