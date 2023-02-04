ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong

By Rafael Nam, David Gura
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Business Insider

ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images ABC anchor Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange on Sunday about the Chinese spy balloon. During Rubio's appearance on ABC's "This Week," the Florida senator was asked if President Joe Biden should have acted against the military's advice and shot the suspected spy balloon down over the US mainland. The balloon was spotted floating over Montana, near a nuclear missile base. Rubio conceded that falling debris from the balloon "could hurt, harm, or kill people." But the senator also hit out at Biden for what he said was weakness in the face of China's provocations. 
MONTANA STATE
The Week

The U.S. economy is shifting toward disinflation. Here's why that's 'most welcome.'

When Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced a relatively small 25-basis-point hike in benchmark U.S. interest rates last week, he really talked up the idea of disinflation.  Inflation is still much higher than the Fed's 2 percent target — it was 6.5 percent year-over-year in December, from a peak of 9.1 percent in June — but it is dropping, and that disinflation is "most welcome," Powell said. In all, Reuters reports, he used the word disinflation 15 times in his 45-minute news conference on Wednesday. "That disinflationary process that you now see underway is really at an early stage," Powell said. "You see...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy