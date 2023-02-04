LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tuesday afternoon at its regular monthly meeting, the City of La Follette council will vote to spend or not spend upwards of $10,000 for design and core drilling of South 5th Street-Depot Street. This is the section of street that separates Liberty Park and Seargeant Park near the former West La Follette School and links West Beech Street with West Central Avenue. The reason for the design and core drilling is to learn more about this section of land as the City is taking steps to remove this portion of street. What are your thoughts? Vote HERE to express your opinion. Results from this survey will be released early on Tuesday afternoon here over WLAF. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/06/2023-4PM)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO