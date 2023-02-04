Read full article on original website
Do you want S. 5th St.-Depot St. to stay or go? Cast your ballot here.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tuesday afternoon at its regular monthly meeting, the City of La Follette council will vote to spend or not spend upwards of $10,000 for design and core drilling of South 5th Street-Depot Street. This is the section of street that separates Liberty Park and Seargeant Park near the former West La Follette School and links West Beech Street with West Central Avenue. The reason for the design and core drilling is to learn more about this section of land as the City is taking steps to remove this portion of street. What are your thoughts? Vote HERE to express your opinion. Results from this survey will be released early on Tuesday afternoon here over WLAF. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/06/2023-4PM)
LUB crew replaces cracked water line along four lane
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The east side entrance-exit of Old Jacksboro Pike was closed about all day Monday as an LUB crew replaced a section of water line under the road. The crew was alerted of the problem around 7:00 Monday morning and went right to work. The slow lane of the four lane was blocked off sending all Jacksboro bound traffic into the left lane while the ten-inch cast iron line was replaced.
