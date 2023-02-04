Read full article on original website
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away
In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Emma Chokes On Champagne In Skimpy Cut-Out Dress
WWE’s women’s division has seen a massive improvement with the addition of highly skilled and talented in-ring competitors over the last year. One of the superstars brought back by Triple H, viewed to become a bonafide star, was Emma. The 33-year-old superstar has proven her ground in promotions outside WWE and will look to replicate the same success in her second run. Recently, she raised the temperature in a skimpy outfit during a somewhat celebration.
Charlotte Flair Was ‘Pretty Disconnected’ From WWE During Hiatus Last Year
Charlotte Flair’s numerous WWE championship wins have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some perceiving her as overused. However, her unmatched in-ring skills are universally acknowledged and irrefutable. That being said, she was absent for a long time last year and it seems Flair was very disconnected from WWE during that time period.
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
Carmella Tells Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams To Stop Using Her Catchphrase
It is not uncommon for wrestlers to have signature catchphrases that they use to build their character and connect with the audience. Sometimes the catchphrases immortalize the character, at other times it becomes a signature statement for the real-life persona of the individual behind the wrestling gimmick. Drawing inspiration from a particular catchphrase is one thing, however, stealing the same is a completely different story.
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
WWE Could Have Interesting Plan For Bloodline After Jey Uso’s Walkout
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in the beatdown that followed suit. In fact, WWE now has interesting plans for The Bloodline after Jey Uso walked out.
Seth Rollins Says Reality Show With Becky Lynch Would Drive Him Insane
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest Superstars in the history of WWE. Both of them have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions and have even worked together in the past. That being said, Seth Rollins really isn’t open to the idea of being on a reality show with his wife Becky Lynch.
Bayley Set For WWE NXT Return
Bayley gained recognition for her incredible work in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she had an awesome rivalry with former WWE star Sasha Banks (currently known as Mercedes Mone. Next week, Bayley makes her return to NXT. WWE just announced that Bayley will make her return to the...
AEW Discussed Using Mechanical Snake Alternative For Jake Roberts
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Roberts started out in AEW by managing Lance Archer, and the partnership proved to be somewhat of a success. That being said, it seems the company discussed using a mechanical snake for Roberts at one time, but nixed the idea due to its price tag.
Mick Foley ‘Spewed Blood’ Everywhere Following A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
Mick Foley is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Foley is famous for his hardcore style of wrestling and his willingness to put his body on the line in high-risk stunts. This often resulted in him being injured and bleeding during matches. On a recent episode...
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
