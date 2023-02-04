Read full article on original website
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
Man arrested for murder in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
WIBW
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
WIBW
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
KVOE
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for $10 million meth conspiracy and fraud scheme using stolen IDs of county employees
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases.
b1047.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
WIBW
Brown Co. Sheriff warns of new IRS scam to gain access to accounts
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - With tax season just around the corner, the Brown County Sheriff has warned of a new scam circulating the area claiming to be with the IRS in order to gain access to financial accounts. Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has received many concerns...
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
