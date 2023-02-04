ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFmitrynews

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Gizmodo

Rolls-Royce Nuclear Engine Could Power Quick Trips to the Moon and Mars

Rolls-Royce Holdings is getting into the nuclear reactor business. The British aerospace engineering company says it’s developing a micro-nuclear reactor that the company hopes could be a source of fuel for long trips to the Moon and Mars. As humanity begins to venture back into space, with crewed missions...
Good News Network

Watch China’s Spacecraft Land on the Moon in This Trippy Video

In 2020, China was preparing for its second landing on the moon as part of a sample-return mission of lunar regolith. Dramatic belly-cam footage was captured of the lander’s descent and touchdown. It shows the craft approaching the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of Storms) region of the moon at high...
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Answers for How Far Away is Tokomak Nuclear Fusion? #fusion #nuclear

How far away is Tokomak nuclear fusion? People get confused by the terms megajoules and various kinds of breakeven metrics. There are simpler ways to look at it. What has to be achieved for a commercial nuclear fusion reactor?. The JET tokomak reactor has been working for a few decades....
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Create Shapeshifting Humanoid Robot That Can Liquefy And Reform

Scientists have made a breakthrough in robotics: a shapeshifting robot that can switch between liquid and metal states to navigate tricky environments without compromising on strength. Because they can be both soft and hard, the small, sea cucumber-inspired robots can overcome the limitations of robots that are only one or the other, and thus have the potential to provide greater utility in areas such as electronics assembly and even medical applications. Researchers made the robots navigate obstacle courses, remove or deliver objects to a model of the human stomach, and even liquefy to escape a cage before reforming back into its original...
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
TechSpot

An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
Bay News 9

How safe will NASA's nuclear-powered Mars rocket be?

It’s the stuff of science fiction movies and novels: Humans harnessing the power of the atom to travel to other planets and explore space. But soon, it will become a reality. So, just how safe is a nuclear-powered rocket?. What You Need To Know. NASA is looking to shorten...
Phys.org

Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars

If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
Breaking Defense

NASA funding DRACO nuclear thermal rocket engine under deal with DARPA

WASHINGTON — NASA will fund the development of an experimental nuclear thermal engine under a new cooperative effort with the Pentagon’s far-future research agency to test the technology’s viability for powering spacecraft to the Moon, Mars and beyond, according to officials at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
