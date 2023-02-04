Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
Sporting News
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3-on-3 All-Star game format, the Atlantic Division is the All-Star champion. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million winner's prize. The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady,...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Centre Depth Promising, Potentially Solidified By Draft
With the Montreal Canadiens’ young centres showing promising signs this season, the Habs could finally solidify the position once and for all this summer. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach have been two of the Canadiens’ best players all season, but they clearly need reinforcements. Both have played some...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin shines at NHL All-Star Game
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored five goals Saturday, including three in the championship game, to lead the Atlantic Division to victory at the NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Larkin recorded his hat trick in a 7-5 victory over the Central Division. He registered...
Sports Business Journal
Sellout crowd fuels NHL All-Star Weekend success
The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).
Islanders announce 8-year extension with center Bo Horvat
NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders have signed center Bo Horvat to an eight-year contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.The team announced the contract Sunday, after their first practice following the All-Star break. Horvat's deal is worth $68 million and carries a $8.5 million salary cap hit through the 2030-31 season.General manager Lou Lamoriello joked to reporters at practice on Long Island that Horvat's contract was "too long and it's too much money."The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected first-round pick to the Canucks for...
Fox47News
Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations
After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde...
NHL
All-Star Matchups on Deck for February
Sidney Crosby will be going head-to-head with Nate MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. After Pittsburgh's bye week began, Sidney Crosby headed to Florida, vacationing there for a bit before driving over to attend the All-Star festivities in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale. After the Metro Division got eliminated from the tournament on...
Detroit Red Wings recall RW Filip Zadina, assign Adam Erne to Grand Rapids
On Saturday, it was reported that the Detroit Red Wings had placed LW Adam Erne on waivers, and we noted that the move was most likely related to Filip Zadina being recalled. A day later, the Red Wings officially announced that Zadina has been recalled and that Erne, who cleared waivers, has been assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.
