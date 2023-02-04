Read full article on original website
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Intruder at Montville High School ArrestedMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal UseMorristown MinuteElizabeth, NJ
A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New JerseyAFmitrynewsBloomfield, NJ
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop
A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say
Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
californiaexaminer.net
Brother Of Shot Off-duty NYPD Officer Picked Up Wounded Officer Gun And Fired Back At Facebook Marketplace Robber
According to police sources, the brave brother of an off-duty police officer who was shot in the head and left seriously injured during a robbery in Brooklyn’s Facebook Marketplace took the injured officer’s gun and fired back at the robber. The robber who shot the 26-year-old officer in...
Route 22 rollover crash began when passenger grabbed the wheel, troopers say
A Monroe County woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly grabbing the wheel of a car as it traveled on Route 22, leading to a crash that injured the driver. The 24-year-old woman from Tobyhanna was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment following the Jan. 21 crash in Northampton County.
californiaexaminer.net
Off-duty Nypd Cop Shot During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn Is Fighting For His Life
Police are still looking for the shooter who shot and seriously injured an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery attempt in Brooklyn. The incident took place Saturday night at around 7 o’clock on Ruby Street close to Linden Boulevard. According to authorities, the Deer Park-born officer, who is 26...
californiaexaminer.net
Off-duty NYPD Cop Wounded In Heist Is Fighting For His Life
After being wounded Saturday night during a heist, a five-year veteran of the New York Police is “fighting for his life,” according to officials. The officer tried to acquire a car on Ruby Street in Brooklyn while off-duty after the specifics of the transaction were planned on social media, according to police.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man sought for fraudulent use of credit card
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pocono Township Police seeks help to identify suspect in credit card fraud case. The individual, whose picture is provided, allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $702 worth of items from Ulta Beauty in Stroudsburg on December 18th, 2022. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Man Arrested For Posing As Student At Morris County High School: Prosecutor
A man was arrested for pretending to be a student at a Morris County high school, authorities said. Charles Banaciski III, 19, was seen on surveillance footage entering Montville Township High School around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Friday.
Sanitation Worker Killed By Truck Outside Paterson Facility: Prosecutor
A 66-year-old sanitation worker was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday, Feb. 4 outside of the Paterson facility, officials said. Walter Mercado McWhorter was pronounced dead at the scene just outside of Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street, around 8:55 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
NBC Philadelphia
Who Killed NJ Councilwoman? FBI Releases Statement; Hunt for Shooter, Motive Ongoing
The FBI's New Jersey office issued a statement Friday saying it was aware of the investigation into the death of a 30-year-old council member found shot in her SUV and prepared to assist in the case as needed. Local and county investigators, meanwhile, continued to hunt both for a motive...
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
wrganews.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun identified
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Calhoun. He is identified as 21-year-old Daniel Tang of River Edge, New Jersey. According to the GBI:. At around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, a Calhoun Police Officer noticed a vehicle...
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
57-Year-Old Man Who Died In Newark Blaze May Have Been Smoking: Sources
A 57-year-old man may have been smoking before a fire that killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime afte…
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
