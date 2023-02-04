ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopatcong, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop

A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
FLEMINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Off-duty NYPD Cop Wounded In Heist Is Fighting For His Life

After being wounded Saturday night during a heist, a five-year veteran of the New York Police is “fighting for his life,” according to officials. The officer tried to acquire a car on Ruby Street in Brooklyn while off-duty after the specifics of the transaction were planned on social media, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man sought for fraudulent use of credit card

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pocono Township Police seeks help to identify suspect in credit card fraud case. The individual, whose picture is provided, allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $702 worth of items from Ulta Beauty in Stroudsburg on December 18th, 2022. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Sanitation Worker Killed By Truck Outside Paterson Facility: Prosecutor

A 66-year-old sanitation worker was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday, Feb. 4 outside of the Paterson facility, officials said. Walter Mercado McWhorter was pronounced dead at the scene just outside of Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street, around 8:55 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
wrganews.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Calhoun. He is identified as 21-year-old Daniel Tang of River Edge, New Jersey. According to the GBI:. At around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, a Calhoun Police Officer noticed a vehicle...
CALHOUN, GA

