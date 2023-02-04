BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season."I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years," Elias said. "I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations."The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there's still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles...

