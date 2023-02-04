Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Red Sox gear arrives at JetBlue Park ahead of spring training
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-06:da14aec0894747eb81e94ba4 Player Element ID: 6319885481112. Monday was Red Sox Truck Day, with boxes and boxes of gear and supplies arriving at JetBlue Park ahead of the team coming down...
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher
The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed two of their players on one of MLB's most coveted list.
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies to Minor League Deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed two former Phillies to Minor League deals.
What to know about Nationals Spring Training
WASHINGTON -- Whether you are traveling to Spring Training or catching games from afar, here are important details to know before Nationals camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla. When is the first workout for pitchers and catchers?. Feb. 15. What is the date of the first full-squad...
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles' potential
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season."I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years," Elias said. "I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations."The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there's still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles...
Life Before 1954: Baseball's Rich History in Baltimore
During Game 2 of the NLCS last October, the Padres' Manny Machado smacked a pitch into the ground in front of home plate. The ball bounded high above the infield; by the time it returned to earth, Machado was well on his way to reaching first base safely. "A Baltimore chop for the former Baltimore Oriole!" exclaimed the announcer.
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know
MLB spring training 2023 means Opening Day is right around the corner. As all 30 MLB teams prepare for the
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Mets hire former All-Star slugger; MLB world reacts
The New York Mets have a lengthy and somewhat tumultuous past with former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltrán, but it appears that the former slugger will be returning to the organization once again. According to a New York Post report, Beltrán will be returning to the Mets organization in a front-office role alongside general manager Billy Eppler. Read more... The post Mets hire former All-Star slugger; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Sunday Bird Droppings: Where Mike Elias says the Orioles rebuild “is behind us”
There are now 53 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. That’s a Zack Britton number of days to wait until baseball is back. The jersey number is currently active courtesy of Mike Baumann, who seems like he will be sticking with it if he pitches a third straight season on the O’s. World Baseball Classic-participating pitchers report in just eight days. The rest of the pitchers and catchers will be showing up in ten.
