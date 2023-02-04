Read full article on original website
Syrian, Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
25-year-old man killed, 40-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville St. SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon...
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
Construction underway at Atlanta’s planned public safety training center
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
Atlanta police investigates 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. According to officials, a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on I-20 near Boulevard. Overnight, police responded to a second wrong-way crash on Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue.
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide
Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into home in Buford
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Sunday night, Berenize Fernandez and her family were relaxing inside their home on Horizon Parkway, when they suddenly heard a loud ‘boom’ that shook the whole house. “It sounded like an earthquake, we thought it was an earthquake because it was moving really...
Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days
Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in Alpharetta
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb county’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930′s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
ATL Apprenticeship Program paves way for career opportunities at airport
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside club
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials identified the man who was shot and killed outside the Republic Lounge in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning as co-owner Michael Gidewon. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers...
