Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire
A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAAY-TV
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
WHNT-TV
Two facing drug charges after Morgan County traffic stop
Two people in Morgan County are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last month.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Shoals man indicted for murder by Lauderdale County Grand Jury in father’s death
Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an "apparent" knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
WAFF
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
Decatur woman charged in Monday domestic-fueled shooting
A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities.
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
SBI identifies suspect who died in officer-involved shooting in Colbert County
Authorities in Colberty County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into an altercation with a suspect and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department.
WAFF
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
WHNT-TV
Jury trial set for woman accused of forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup
According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.
