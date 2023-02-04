ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

WAAY-TV

Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire

A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
CHEROKEE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee

Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee. Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The...
CHEROKEE, AL

