techaiapp.com
Toward new, computationally designed cybersteels | MIT News
What do the Apple watch and the Raptor engine of the SpaceX Starship have in common?. Answer: Both are made, in part, from advanced materials developed over only a few years — as opposed to the usual decades — with the help of computers in a field pioneered at MIT. Now eight MIT professors — including one of the inventors of the field, known as computational materials design — aim to make the field even more powerful, thanks to a five-year $7.2 million grant from the Office of Naval Research.
3DPrint.com
Multi-Alloy and Multi-Process Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines – AMS Speaker Spotlight
In a harsh, unforgiving environment, abundant design decisions, complicated manufacturing, and component integration are necessary for hot-fire testing of liquid rocket engines. Knowing that things can go wrong in milliseconds, the engine’s rumble and the test’s thrill can sometimes leave you forgetting to breathe. Although complex and challenging, the design process for rocket engines is usually not where significant issues arise.
marktechpost.com
UCLA Researchers Developed A New Deep Learning-Based Framework That Allows A Robot To Tackle Paper Folding And The Oriental Art of Origami
Everywhere we go, we come into contact with pliable, slim structures. Large deformations are a common feature of these structures when subjected to even relatively weak forces like gravity. Humans have an astonishingly deep, inherent awareness of the dynamics of such malleable objects. Getting robots to act with more human-like intuition is still a major area of study since it could lead to a wide range of useful applications for business and society.
NASA Partners with HBCUs to Foster a Diverse Future in Data Science
According to NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, this initiative is a step towards building a diverse STEM pipeline and adding new perspectives to the agency's ongoing work to send humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
techxplore.com
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
hstoday.us
DARPA Team Begins Work on Field Deployable Whole Blood Equivalent
Bleeding is the most common cause of potentially survivable death in trauma, in both military and civilian settings. Whole blood is recognized as the resuscitation fluid of choice; however, it has limited viability, requires cold storage, and is not always available due to logistical challenges and donor dependence. Despite the Department of Defense’s (DoD) extensive and highly effective blood program, rapid patient evacuation to a facility that has blood is not always an option. To improve changes for survival, patients should have access to blood in 30 minutes or less1.
