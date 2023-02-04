Read full article on original website
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
China might have sent a spy balloon over the US as a power play to prove it can do what it wants, experts say
The Pentagon sounded the alarm about a Chinese spy balloon it said it found over Montana, though China later denied it was for spying.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
BBC
Tech War: Biden moves to halt US exports to Huawei, reports say
The US government has stopped approving licences for American firms to export most items to Chinese technology giant Huawei, according to reports. It comes as the Biden administration continues to tighten its rules on exports of US technology to China. Washington has previously accused Huawei of being a threat to...
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
CNBC
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
As US-China rivalry heats up, can Australia defuse the risk of superpower conflict?
As spy stories go, the recent foray and ultimate demise of China’s surveillance balloon across the United States is not very promising. Beijing probably did not learn any state secrets, and the eventual downing of the unmanned aerial system once it was safely over water is hardly the stuff of Le Carré.
