ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Tech War: Biden moves to halt US exports to Huawei, reports say

The US government has stopped approving licences for American firms to export most items to Chinese technology giant Huawei, according to reports. It comes as the Biden administration continues to tighten its rules on exports of US technology to China. Washington has previously accused Huawei of being a threat to...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
KANSAS STATE
CNBC

U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy