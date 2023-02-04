Read full article on original website
Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks
27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu’s North Shore last Sunday after riding swells 50 feet high. It was Luke’s first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the world’s most important surf contests. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during his lunch breaks.Jan. 29, 2023.
Women Make History Surfing in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for First Time
After a 7-year hiatus, the Super Bowl of surfing returned to Oahu’s North Shore this past week. Here's how the big-wave event went down, and who made history. “The Eddie” is a famous big-wave surfing contest at Waimea Bay on Oahu — and will only run if waves are only over 20 feet. As such, it’s only run 10 times in its 39-year history. Last weekend, the stars and waves aligned (with surf reaching over 50 feet!), and the Eddie Aikau returned to the North Shore.
Jetting Out of Pebble Beach for a Monday Qualifier, Aaron Baddeley Hoping to Play in His Home Game
The Scottsdale, Ariz., resident didn't get a sponsor's exemption to the WM Phoenix Open, but will get a chance to qualify after being one of the few to finish at Pebble on Sunday.
Golf Digest
Abraham Ancer helps LIV win latest clash vs. PGA Tour, beating Cam Young for Saudi International title
He began brilliantly and his ending wasn’t too shabby, either. Leading from start-to-finish after opening with a seven-under-par 63, Abraham Ancer claimed the title and a check for $1 million at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Closing with a 68 in which he dropped only one shot, the 31-year-old Mexican’s 19-under 261 total was two strokes better than runner-up Cameron Young in what felt like a one-on-one showdown between the LIV Golf regular and the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Australia’s Lucas Herbert was third, four shots behind the champion and one ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.
Sarah Jane Smith snaps 15-year victory drought, becomes third woman to win on Australia's mixed-gender series
Sarah Jane Smith snapped a 15-year victory drought in her native Australia, beating a field full of men in the process. Smith, 38, shot 63-65 over the weekend at the Webex Players Series TPS Murray River mixed-gender event to win by five shots over Victorian Andrew Martin and Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb. Of the eight events that have been staged in the series, women have won three of them, joining Australia’s Hannah Green last year and South Korea’s Min A Yoon at Rosebud the week prior to Smith.
Idaho8.com
These young female athletes died by suicide. They all had head injuries in common
Kelly Catlin and Ellie Soutter never met, but they had a lot in common. Both were commanding athletes: Catlin, a US track cyclist, was a three-times world champion and Olympic silver medalist, and Soutter, a snowboarder, was tipped to be one of Team Great Britain’s strongest contenders for the 2022 Winter Olympics, having already won a bronze medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rose returns to winner’s circle and plenty more
It was a four-event week, as January and February shook hands. The PGA, DP World, Korn Ferry, and Asian tours celebrated tournaments from California to Panama to the Middle East. PGA Tour: Rose wins 11th title on tour at Carmel. The world forgets how good Justin Rose was a decade...
