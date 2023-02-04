Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Cubs Invite 32 Non-Roster Players to Spring Training
With some top prospects included, the Cubs announced their list of 32 non-roster invites to Spring Training. Can you feel it? Baseball is on the horizon! Players are already starting to make their ways to Arizona and Florida, and the thought of Spring Training is so close. With that in mind, teams are beginning to announce players who are earning invitations for spring as non-roster invitees. For the Chicago Cubs, they are bringing 32 non-roster players to Spring Training, as indicated by the team via a PR release.
Giants, Stephen Piscotty Agree To Minor League Deal
The Giants are in agreement on a minor league contract with free-agent outfielder Stephen Piscotty, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The CAA client will be in big league camp this spring and would earn a $1MM base salary upon making the roster. It’s a return to the Bay Area for...
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
Giants Sign Sean Newcomb To Minor League Deal
The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Spring training is right around the corner but that doesn't mean the Boston Red Sox don't have any more moves up their sleeves. Boston already has been extremely busy, but Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both recently insinuated that the squad may not be done making additions. One player that could be an intriguing depth piece for Boston could be journeyman second baseman, Donovan Solano.
St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are less than two months away from Opening Day. Over the winter, the Cardinals replaced longtime catcher Yadier Molina with former Chicago Cubs backstop Willson Contreras. Aside from signing Contreras, the club was relatively quiet. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and...
Watch the St. Louis Cardinals Trucks Leaving for Spring Training
It's not Spring...yet. But, one of the signs that it isn't far off just happened today. Video shows the St. Louis Cardinals trucks leaving St. Louis and heading to Florida for spring training. The St. Louis Cardinals shared this happy moment on their Facebook page this afternoon. It's Fredbird directing...
Royals looking into extensions for young players
At the Royals’ fanfest event Saturday, general manager J.J. Picollo told reporters (including MLB.com’s Anne Rogers) that the team is considering extensions for its core of young players. Any deals may not be particularly close and it isn’t known how far any talks have progressed, but Picollo didn’t...
Giants, Logan Webb have talked about long-term extension
The Giants have had some talks with ace right-hander Logan Webb about a long-term contract, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neither Zaidi or Webb gave any specifics about the nature of the talks, or whether or not a deal could be...
