The Daily Collegian

Penn State DuBois basketball teams closing in on home stretch of regular season

DuBOIS, Pa. — With the end of the regular season closing in fast, the basketball teams at Penn State DuBois are looking to capitalize on an upcoming schedule that will see them play three of their last four games at home at the PAW Center. Coming off a two-game week, the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions will kick off this week at home on Tuesday.
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Powwow moves, anticipates participants from across U.S. and Canada

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Traditional American Indian dancers and Native Drum Groups from American Indian reservations and communities across the United States and Canada will travel hundreds, some thousands, of miles to State College on April 22 and 23, for the Penn State Traditional American Indian Powwow — one of the finest Traditional American Indian powwows in or outside of Indian Country.
