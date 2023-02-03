DuBOIS, Pa. — With the end of the regular season closing in fast, the basketball teams at Penn State DuBois are looking to capitalize on an upcoming schedule that will see them play three of their last four games at home at the PAW Center. Coming off a two-game week, the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions will kick off this week at home on Tuesday.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO