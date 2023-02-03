Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Webinars on budgeting, salary negotiation scheduled for February
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will hold two public webinars in February, with “Building a Better Budget” at noon on Feb. 7 and “Salary Negotiation” at noon on Feb. 21. A list of webinars open to the public,...
Behrend swimming and diving teams finish home seasons with wins over Wells
ERIE, Pa. — The Penn State Behrend swimming and diving teams defeated Wells in a dual meet at the Junker Center on Feb. 4. The men’s team won 14 of the 16 events. The women’s team finished first, second and third in five of the 15 events.
Penn State DuBois basketball teams closing in on home stretch of regular season
DuBOIS, Pa. — With the end of the regular season closing in fast, the basketball teams at Penn State DuBois are looking to capitalize on an upcoming schedule that will see them play three of their last four games at home at the PAW Center. Coming off a two-game week, the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions will kick off this week at home on Tuesday.
Penn State Powwow moves, anticipates participants from across U.S. and Canada
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Traditional American Indian dancers and Native Drum Groups from American Indian reservations and communities across the United States and Canada will travel hundreds, some thousands, of miles to State College on April 22 and 23, for the Penn State Traditional American Indian Powwow — one of the finest Traditional American Indian powwows in or outside of Indian Country.
