Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Mitch McConnell removes GOP lawmakers who challenged his leadership from Senate panel
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell booted two Republican lawmakers from a powerful Senate committee on Wednesday after an unsuccessful attempt last year to oust him from his leadership position. Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are no longer members of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees issues related to interstate commerce, science and technology policy, and transportation, and according to Scott, it’s personal. “This is what happens when you challenge leadership,” Scott said in a statement to The Post on Wednesday. “It was McConnell’s decision to remove someone who has actually run businesses and ran the third largest state from a...
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
AOC could potentially become the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee: report
"There's been conversations, but nothing's been finalized," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told Politico of potentially becoming the No. 2 Democrat on Oversight.
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Maxine Waters Calls Out Manchin, Sinema Over Congress' Failure To Pass Police Reform
The death of Tyre Nichols after police brutally assaulted him in Tennessee has renewed calls for police reform legislation.
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier
Most Republicans named to the panel, including its new chair, fueled lies about the 2020 presidential election and voted to reject the results.
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
Leaders from both sides of the U.S. political spectrum joined forces on Thursday to try to bar the federal government from banning gas-fired stoves, saying it was an example of federal overreach.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
West Virginia Senators Manchin, Capito Reintroduce Public Health and Border Security Act
Opioid deaths have devastated the Appalachian region of the United States, and West Virginia's two U.S. Senators are asking their federal colleagues to take further action to address the crisis, including enhanced border security. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin joined Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, to lead a bipartisan group of Senators in reintroducing the Public Health and Border Security Act.
Gallego's Arizona Senate run puts Democrats in a bind
Last election cycle, enough competitive Senate races went Democrats' way to give them a fragile 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. But the party is staring down a difficult electoral map for 2024, one that got even worse on Monday with Rep. Ruben Gallego's (D-AZ) entrance into the Arizona Senate race.
State Senator Brad Zaun discusses Republican priorities for remainder of session
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Sunday. Zaun answered questions about the governor’s successful push for educational savings accounts, where he was a big proponent of the bill in the Iowa Senate. He also discussed the two bills restricting LGBTQ education in grades […]
