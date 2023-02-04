Read full article on original website
Florida teen pleads guilty in 2021 stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey
Aiden Fucci, the Florida teenager who stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first degree murder, according to the 7th Judicial Circuit court clerk. Fucci entered his guilty plea Monday at a hearing intended to get jury selection for his trial underway, CNN...
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
A bill to wind down Disney's special governing powers in Central Florida would put the company's Orlando-area theme parks under the oversight of a board that will be hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving the Republican executive new authority over the state's largest employer and his recent political foe. The...
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods. In all, 85 children were known to be infected in the outbreak, including 36 who were hospitalized, city health department data show. All but five of the children were 5 years and younger. None of the children died.
Georgia law enforcement conducting another 'clearing operation' at site of 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed by opponents as "Cop City" -- nearly three weeks after a similar such operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester. "The (Georgia Bureau of...
