Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
James Taylor to play in Bridgeport this June
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Singer Songwriter James Taylor will perform this summer in Bridgeport. Taylor will headline a show at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. Taylor is the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: A girls mountain takeover, ice cream for breakfast & more
(WFSB) - It’s going to be bitter cold this weekend in Connecticut, but there are still ways to enjoy a day out with the family. Here’s some great events happening over the next few days:. Saturday, February 4. Powder Ridge, Middlefield at the jib park. 12:30pm – 2:00pm...
yonkerstimes.com
Creepy SUNY Purchase Art Thief Nabbed!
Last December, we reported about a mystery man sneaking onto the campus of SUNY Purchase and stealing works of student art. Almost all of the art stolen were nudes. The thefts went on for more than two semesters, with students complaining about their final art projects taken from them. We contacted the State Police and the SUNY Purchase Campus safety, and put this man on the front page of our papers and online.
Yale Daily News
Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024
Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
'Extraordinary' New Restaurant To Hold Official Grand Opening In Stratford
A new restaurant in Stratford that serves sandwiches, wings, tacos, and more will soon hold an official grand opening celebration. House of Flavorz, which launched a soft opening in December 2022 and is located at 1055 Main St., will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley
New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country
When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
Word On The Street: ICU Crew Lands At Bella’s
After working the overnight shift, surgical ICU nurse Makenzie Givens polished off a plate of scrambled eggs at Bella’s Cafe Friday morning, then headed home for some shut-eye. But not too much shut-eye. Givens and six fellow Yale New Haven Hospital overnight nurses were in high spirits as they...
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Orchard Hill Elementary School in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third-grade students at Orchard Hill Elementary School in Milford. The students are currently in the middle of their weather unit and are learning about natural disasters. The class invited Ashley to speak about hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and earthquakes.
Eyewitness News
Non-profit that provides animal therapy loses animals in barn fire
PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Over 50 animals have died after a barn fire last night in Prospect. The barn belonged to Kelly’s Kids, a non-profit that provides animal therapy to children and seniors. “I lost 60 of my best friends in one night,” said Kelly Cronin, Owner of Kelly’s...
Yale Daily News
Of Mice and Men: Branford College students report rodent infestation
On the first day back from winter break, Nathalie Lemon ’25’s suitemate saw a mouse in their dorm. When Branford College facilities showed up the next morning to investigate, they were unable to find the mouse and set traps throughout the suite. But the mouse sightings did not end that morning. After the facilities workers had left, Lemon started unpacking from break, and the mouse ran across her bedroom floor. She screamed, grabbed her bag and headed out for class for the day.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Just Devastating': Dozens of Animals Lost in Prospect Barn Fire
There was a devastating loss in Prospect after dozens of animals died in a barn fire. They had provided comfort to so many including as part of an animal therapy program for kids. “I’m in shock. I don’t think it really hit me,” said Kelly Cronin, Kelly’s Kids executive director....
