Hampton, TN

WJHL

2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday. Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
MIDWAY, TN
wjhl.com

Body found on Dickenson County trail identified

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago. On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 325 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City. “We’re both […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study

The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 40,448-square-foot retail property in Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of a 40,448-square-foot multi-tenant retail property in Greeneville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $2.35 million. Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Brett Winger, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New Jersey limited liability company.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
KINGSPORT, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Popcorn Shop In Tennessee Has Over 70 Different Flavors Of Popcorn

Patriot Popcorn has brought a very unique storefront to the charming town of Johnson City, Tennessee. Gourmet popcorn is a fan favorite here in the Volunteer State, and Patriot Popcorn does this snack right! So come hungry and prepare yourself for the best popcorn you have ever tasted when you visit this Tennessee popcorn shop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

