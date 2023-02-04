Read full article on original website
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Bulldogs Fall In Thriller; Lady Bulldogs Outlast Unicoi
The Hampton boys basketball team came up short in a thriller on Saturday night. The Bulldogs came up short in a 65-62 decision to Unicoi County on Saturday night, while the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 73-59 win over the Lady Blue Devils. In the boys’ game, it was a...
2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday. Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future […]
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
WATE
IGA store being sold after 35 years
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
wjhl.com
Body found on Dickenson County trail identified
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
Kingsport Times-News
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago. On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 325 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City. “We’re both […]
East Tennessean
ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study
The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws this Friday highlights some of the animals in need of a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at local animal shelters in the Tri-Cities. Today’s animals up for adoption are at located at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in, you can visit the shelter located in north Johnson City.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 40,448-square-foot retail property in Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of a 40,448-square-foot multi-tenant retail property in Greeneville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $2.35 million. Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Brett Winger, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New Jersey limited liability company.
Bristol-based composer comes up short at Grammy Awards
Dave Eggar and his partner were nominated twice for songs on an album recorded during the pandemic at a studio in downtown Bristol. The post Bristol-based composer comes up short at Grammy Awards appeared first on Cardinal News.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
supertalk929.com
Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
City manager optimistic about future of JCPD ahead of police chief retirement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s city manager told News Channel 11 that she is confident in the city’s police department’s ability to adapt to change in the wake of multiple key figures announcing their retirement. City Manager Cathy Ball said in a Thursday interview that she has met with leadership of the Johnson […]
OnlyInYourState
This Popcorn Shop In Tennessee Has Over 70 Different Flavors Of Popcorn
Patriot Popcorn has brought a very unique storefront to the charming town of Johnson City, Tennessee. Gourmet popcorn is a fan favorite here in the Volunteer State, and Patriot Popcorn does this snack right! So come hungry and prepare yourself for the best popcorn you have ever tasted when you visit this Tennessee popcorn shop.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Tennessee Always Has A Line Out To The Road, And There’s A Reason Why
If you have been traveling on West Market Street in Johnson City, you might have noticed a tiny yellow building with cars lined up all the way out to the road. This little building is Buc Deli, a tiny Tennessee restaurant that’s been slinging out amazing food to a large following for quite some time.
