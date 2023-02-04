ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Yardbarker

Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game

The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL

Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
RALEIGH, NC
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
3 players the Buffalo Sabres will sign to long-term deals this offseason

One reason the Buffalo Sabres won’t pull off a blockbuster at the trade deadline is that they will look to re-sign their own talent. The Buffalo Sabres are getting better, evidenced by their 26-20-4 record (56 points) and the fact they are currently third in scoring. The Blue and Gold are also the league’s youngest team brimming with potential.
BUFFALO, NY
