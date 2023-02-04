One reason the Buffalo Sabres won’t pull off a blockbuster at the trade deadline is that they will look to re-sign their own talent. The Buffalo Sabres are getting better, evidenced by their 26-20-4 record (56 points) and the fact they are currently third in scoring. The Blue and Gold are also the league’s youngest team brimming with potential.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO