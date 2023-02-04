ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

CBS Sports

How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI
dallasexpress.com

Carroll ISD Renames Two Facilities

Carroll ISD voted to rename their football field and aquatic center at a recent school board meeting. At the January 23 meeting, Carroll ISD Board of Trustees voted to change the names of two facilities in the district. As stated in the meeting, for the name of a facility to be changed, the name of the person used must have an important legacy and impactful contribution.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI

Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
