Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
dallasexpress.com
Carroll ISD Renames Two Facilities
Carroll ISD voted to rename their football field and aquatic center at a recent school board meeting. At the January 23 meeting, Carroll ISD Board of Trustees voted to change the names of two facilities in the district. As stated in the meeting, for the name of a facility to be changed, the name of the person used must have an important legacy and impactful contribution.
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
CBS 58
'I just want them to be excited about the place they call home': Photographer builds following for breathtaking shots of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tajma Hall introduces local photographer Nate Vomhof. Vomhof has built an impressive following for his breathtaking images of the city but surprisingly, photography is not his day job. "Some people like to take pictures of people; some people like to take pictures of landscapes...I prefer cities,"...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
There are some short hikes that have a big payoff. The Mallard Lake Trail won’t take you all day to complete, but it just might offer some trail memories you won’t forget. The trail is closer than you might realize and visits one of Wisconsin’s most glorious hidden gems. Here’s a Wisconsin waterfall hike you should put on your list.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
wpr.org
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee. Here's why that could signal future growth for the city.
At a time when many businesses across the nation are moving employees out of largely vacant office buildings, a $500 million plan by one of Wisconsin's largest companies could be a sign of better things to come for the city of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual announced a plan Thursday to move...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI
Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
CBS 58
Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
247Sports
