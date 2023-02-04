ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed suspects accused of stealing $1,000 from Queens deli

 2 days ago

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Queens deli at knifepoint early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. at the Sophia Deli and Grocery on Main Street in Flushing .

According to police, two men wearing all black clothes entered the deli, then one showed a knife while the other stole cash.

The suspects got away with about $1,000, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

