BBC
FA Cup: League game bigger than Burnley replay, says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna faces a selection quandary with an FA Cup replay and one of their toughest league games five days apart. They are at Championship leaders Burnley in a fourth-round replay on Tuesday after the first game ended 0-0. They will then meet League One leaders...
BBC
Jordan Jones: Wigan Athletic recall winger from Kilmarnock loan
Kilmarnock have confirmed that Wigan Athletic have recalled winger Jordan Jones from his loan spell in Scotland. Jones, 28, played 16 times for Killie and scored the winner in a Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton last month. The loan spell at Rugby Park was Jones' second in Scotland. He made...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 0-2 MK Dons: On-loan Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has nightmare debut
On-loan Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah had a home debut to forget as Bristol Rovers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened MK Dons. Quansah, 20, gave away a penalty after just three minutes - which was converted by Mo Eisa - and Mark Jackson's side never looked back.
BBC
Lyndon Dykes: QPR & Scotland striker released from hospital
QPR have confirmed that Lyndon Dykes has been released from hospital. The Scotland striker had been hospital in for over a week, but the club have not given details about his condition. The 27-year-old, who joined the R's from Livingston in 2020, has scored six goals in 29 club appearances...
BBC
Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat
Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest Want To Sign Manchester United Goalkeeper Permanently
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson departed Old Trafford last summer on loan as he joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Henderson delivered an explosive interview about United which has swayed some fans against him. Henderson claims he was promised to become the new United number one last season but was second...
Yardbarker
Brentford star a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a real possibility for Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Despite spending a ridiculous amount of money over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are yet to bring in a natural out-and-out striker. Datro Fofana was signed during the January transfer window, but the young attacker might not be ready for a starting role in a Premier League side.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
BBC
AFC Telford United fined after fans chant abuse at woman
A football club has been fined £6,000 by the FA after fans made abusive and insulting chants towards a female member of staff with a visiting team. AFC Telford United said it happened during their home match against King's Lynn Town in August 2022. It said it would not...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
BBC
Leyton Orient 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
George Moncur scored the winner as League Two leaders Leyton Orient beat AFC Wimbledon at Brisbane Road. Moncur struck in the 64th minute when he drilled a shot from the left side of the area across a crowded box and into the bottom right corner. The London derby often proved...
Tottenham vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City must overturn their woeful recent record at Tottenham Hotspur if they are to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.Pep Guardiola’s side have lost all four of their previous visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and without scoring a goal.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursThey have the chance to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points, however, after Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten by Everton on Saturday.Tottenham were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City two weeks ago after...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
Millwall 1–1 Sunderland: Player ratings as lads come back to draw at The Den
Who caught the eye as Sunderland ground out a battling 1-1 draw at Millwall?
NBC Sports
Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds United
Jesse Marsch has been fired by Leeds United just under one year after appointing the ex-USMNT player. Leeds thanked Marsch for his time with the club and said they hope to have an appointment sealed as soon as possible. Wisconsin native Marsch, 49, has led Montreal Impact, New York Red...
