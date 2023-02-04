Read full article on original website
Related
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire
A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAAY-TV
Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex
A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
Two facing drug charges after Morgan County traffic stop
Two people in Morgan County are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last month.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Shoals man indicted for murder by Lauderdale County Grand Jury in father’s death
Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an "apparent" knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
WTVM
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
Decatur woman charged in Monday domestic-fueled shooting
A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities.
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
WAFF
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
Jury trial set for woman accused of forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup
According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
Comments / 0