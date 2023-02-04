ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

WAAY-TV

Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire

A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
MOULTON, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WTVM

Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
MOULTON, AL
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
WAFF

Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
CHEROKEE, AL

