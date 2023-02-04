ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
The Independent

Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League

Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
Yardbarker

Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat

Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Yardbarker

Newcastle remain interested in Arsenal target ahead of potential summer transfer

Newcastle remain interested in Arsenal target Youri Tielemans ahead of a potential summer transfer. Tielemans is out of contract at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club on a free transfer. Leicester have been unable to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract, and clubs are beginning to circle ahead of a summer move.

