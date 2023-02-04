ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators slip back onto CBS Sports' NCAA Tournament bracketology

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoZKM_0kcVlcWZ00

The Gators scored their biggest win of the season on Wednesday night against the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a 67-54 upset victory inside the O’Connell Center. Prior to the triumph, Florida basketball’s postseason hopes were quickly diminishing but now things are looking a little brighter in Gainesville.

Now that the Quadrant 1 win is in the books, the major bracketologies have also started to take notice, returning the Orange and Blue back to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among those feeling more bullish on Todd Golden’s team is CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, who put the Gators in his First Four Out tier — the final tier in his bracket — along with the Northwestern Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies (who beat Florida twice already this season) ahead of them and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final spot.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney both assigned Florida to their First Four Out tiers, which is the group ahead of the Next Four Out, in their respective bracketology updates.

Next up for Florida are the Kentucky Wildcats who host the Gators inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 4. The ‘Cats have won five-straight SEC games after a sluggish start. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST and can be followed by watching ESPN or listening to the Gators IMG Sports Network.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Steve Spurrier to receive street dedication

The legacy of Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier has been honored in many ways, including a Top-100 restaurant and three football fields in his name, and now the Florida legend will be honored with his own street. Steve Spurrier Way will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WPTV

FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

12-story housing OK’d near UF, historic district

The Gainesville City Commission approved a 12-story apartment building just east of UF and across from the Innovation District, but the project will border the University Heights South Historic District, bringing concerns and requiring careful steps. After hours on the item, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the 204-unit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Charming Town Of Palatka, Florida Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Visit the city of Palatka for one of the best weekend trips in Florida. Located in Putnam County, Palatka is a beautiful city with lots of charm. The pleasant year-round temperatures and high precipitation make Palatka’s parks and outdoor spaces vibrant and green. The St. Johns River flows through the city, separating Palatka from East Palatka.
PALATKA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead. An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy