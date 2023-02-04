ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris

We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
New York Post

Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend

Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday

Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
CBS New York

Red Alert: Dangerous cold Friday and Saturday

Alert: Red Alert today into tomorrow for dangerously cold wind chills.Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories (N&W) today into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -15 to -40 degrees.Forecast: Today will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens and single digits... around zero later this afternoon.  Tonight will be windy and frigid with widespread sub-zero wind chills... -5 to -20 degrees will be common, but it will be as cold as -20 to -40 degrees well N&W. As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.
CBC News

Extreme cold warnings end across region, temperatures to rise overnight

After prompting thousands to seek shelter and authorities to cancel outdoor events, an extreme cold spell that passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec has ended and the temperature is slowly rising across the region. The region had been under an extreme cold warning since Thursday evening, as a cold...
KIMT

Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.

Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Washington Examiner

Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast

Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
WASHINGTON, DC
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

UK Weather Forecast: Chances of Rain, Colder Temperatures to Unfold Until Next Week

The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that wintry weather conditions are expected to unfold on Monday, with chances of snow and freezing outlook. The blast of arctic air and polar vortex recently helped unleash a colder weather outlook in the U.K., including Canada and the Northeast. The...

