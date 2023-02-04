Before the regular season resumes with six games Monday, let's look back at the great moments from the festivities. Alex Ovechkin has electrified the League plenty during his career, but his 4-year-old son Sergei was stealing the limelight during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. Sergei, who had "Ovi Jr" on the back of his jersey, led the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the evening and helped his dad and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge after scoring five-hole on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo. Sergei banging his stick on the ice to get dad to pass him the puck on that breakaway was especially great.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO