Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview

Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Top 10 moments from 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Before the regular season resumes with six games Monday, let's look back at the great moments from the festivities. Alex Ovechkin has electrified the League plenty during his career, but his 4-year-old son Sergei was stealing the limelight during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. Sergei, who had "Ovi Jr" on the back of his jersey, led the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the evening and helped his dad and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge after scoring five-hole on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo. Sergei banging his stick on the ice to get dad to pass him the puck on that breakaway was especially great.
McDavid can only get better with Oilers, NHL All-Stars, legends say

Asked why he did not take part in the Fastest Skater competition at the All-Star Skills on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers center replied, "I wanted to show I can do other things." After going 8-for-8 in the Accuracy Shooting event, the question of what can't he do on this ice...
Gaudreau leaves All-Star Game with hat trick, plenty of memories

The Blue Jackets star did his part, but the Metropolitan Division fell short this time around. As we previously noted, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a family affair for Johnny Gaudreau . And leave it to a member of the Gaudreau clan to make sure Johnny Hockey's hat trick...
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
State Your Case: Seider or Raymond more important for Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings have a bright future, led by two young stars who made their mark as rookies in 2021-22 and are only going to get better. Defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, and forward Lucas Raymond was third among rookies in scoring, behind forwards Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.
SAY WHAT - 'WE LOVE EACH OTHER'

What was talked about following an OT loss to the Rangers. "In the first period there, it was good to see all those guys do that. Tanny stepped up for myself and you really feel a part of it when a guy does that for you. That's some old-school hockey there in the first period."
Rookie Watch: Beniers, McTavish combine offense with toughness

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies capable of combining offense and toughness (listed alphabetically). Matty Beniers,...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota

Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
'WE CAN BEAT ANYBODY'

NEW YORK - The first-timers like Jakob Pelletier will never forget their first visit to Madison Square Garden. When you step off the plane and roll into Manhattan via the Holland Tunnel from Jersey, the rookies' noses are basically pressed into the glass of the bus. But even for the...
NHL All-Star 2023: Day Two

We're back to recap day two of NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, FL. This marks Erik Karlsson's seventh NHL All-Star game. Karlsson said, "I think it's gonna be really fun for me this year, especially since I have my own kids now, and at least one of them I can bring down for a little bit. She'll enjoy being around the locker room and seeing the guys. So it's fun to be back after a little bit of [time]."
SUNRISE, FL
Marino on Precipice of Return | FEATURE

The Devils enjoyed an eight-day hiatus in action thanks to the NHL All-Star break and the team's bye week. While most players on the team were getting away - going home or seeking out warmer weather destinations - defenseman John Marino spent his break in New Jersey. Marino used the...
