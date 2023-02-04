Read full article on original website
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Military.com
Sources: Fort Sill Commander Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base
The commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was temporarily suspended from duty Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on base, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer, was suspended in the midst...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Military.com
Making Sure Vets Get PACT Act Benefits Is New House Veterans Affairs Chairman's Top Priority
Ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs does not get overwhelmed by the influx of new patients and claims coming from the sweeping toxic exposure law passed last year will be a priority of the new House Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, the lawmaker told Military.com in an interview. Rep. Mike Bost,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Lauren Boebert Dismayed Americans Only Own 46 Percent of World's Firearms
Boebert also criticized a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a Special Order speech in the House Wednesday.
Veterans sue Biden administration over new gun restriction
Military veterans from Texas and Wisconsin filed the first lawsuit against the Biden Administration's new rule that recategorizes up to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces as 'short-barreled rifles.'
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense
(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
Military.com
Veteran Who Started Neo-Nazi Group Arrested Again, This Time for Targeting a Power Station
A National Guard veteran and his girlfriend were arrested Friday for allegedly plotting to destroy an electrical substation in Maryland, according to federal prosecutors. Brandon Clint Russell, a former Guardsman and self-identified Nazi recently released from prison after a 2018 conviction for possessing explosives, and Sarah Clendaniel are accused of conspiring to carry out attacks to further "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism," according to the complaint.
Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected
The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
Military.com
Two Army Aviators Injured in Alaska AH-64 Apache Crash
Two Army soldiers were injured Sunday in a helicopter crash in Talkeetna, Alaska, roughly 150 miles north of Anchorage, according to U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs. Media Relations Chief John Pennell said Monday that the AH-64 Apache was one of four from the 25th Attack Battalion based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The group was doing a training mission when the helicopter flipped over at the Talkeetna airport.
Military.com
The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call
Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
Military.com
Senators Push DoD to Do 'Proactive' Outreach to Soldiers Booted from Tricare in IT Glitch
The leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are calling on the Defense Department to conduct a comprehensive review of Tricare after several recent issues forced thousands of beneficiaries off of the health care system after the Army launched its new human resources software. In a letter to Defense Secretary...
Military.com
3 Hampton Roads-Based Ships Involved in Recovering Wreckage of Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A weeklong saga that had much of the country watching the skies for the small white speck — that federal officials believe was a Chinese spy balloon — ended with a “bang” delivered by a fighter jet stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.
Senate bill would expand aid-in-dying to those living outside Vermont
A new bill would remove the requirement that only state residents can receive medical assistance here to hasten an imminent death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Senate bill would expand aid-in-dying to those living outside Vermont.
