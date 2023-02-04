ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Center Square

Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense

(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
Military.com

Veteran Who Started Neo-Nazi Group Arrested Again, This Time for Targeting a Power Station

A National Guard veteran and his girlfriend were arrested Friday for allegedly plotting to destroy an electrical substation in Maryland, according to federal prosecutors. Brandon Clint Russell, a former Guardsman and self-identified Nazi recently released from prison after a 2018 conviction for possessing explosives, and Sarah Clendaniel are accused of conspiring to carry out attacks to further "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism," according to the complaint.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected

The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
WASHINGTON, DC
Military.com

Two Army Aviators Injured in Alaska AH-64 Apache Crash

Two Army soldiers were injured Sunday in a helicopter crash in Talkeetna, Alaska, roughly 150 miles north of Anchorage, according to U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs. Media Relations Chief John Pennell said Monday that the AH-64 Apache was one of four from the 25th Attack Battalion based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The group was doing a training mission when the helicopter flipped over at the Talkeetna airport.
TALKEETNA, AK
Military.com

The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call

Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
Military.com

Senators Push DoD to Do 'Proactive' Outreach to Soldiers Booted from Tricare in IT Glitch

The leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are calling on the Defense Department to conduct a comprehensive review of Tricare after several recent issues forced thousands of beneficiaries off of the health care system after the Army launched its new human resources software. In a letter to Defense Secretary...

