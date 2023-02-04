Walton County resident convicted of possessing child sexual material

A Walton County resident has been convicted by a federal jury of possession of child sexual abuse material resulting from a GBI-led undercover investigation of an online peer-to-peer sharing network. File Photo

ATHENS — A Walton County resident has been convicted by a federal jury of possession of child sexual abuse material resulting from a GBI-led undercover investigation of an online peer-to-peer sharing network.

Johnathan Remsen, 37, of Loganville, was found guilty of possession of child pornography following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Remsen faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment to be followed by a maximum supervised release term of life and a $250,000 fine. In addition, Remsen will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. Sentencing should occur within the next 90 days. There is no parole in the federal system.