ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Walton County resident convicted of possessing child sexual material

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNZOe_0kcVkiZS00
A Walton County resident has been convicted by a federal jury of possession of child sexual abuse material resulting from a GBI-led undercover investigation of an online peer-to-peer sharing network. File Photo

ATHENS — A Walton County resident has been convicted by a federal jury of possession of child sexual abuse material resulting from a GBI-led undercover investigation of an online peer-to-peer sharing network.

Johnathan Remsen, 37, of Loganville, was found guilty of possession of child pornography following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Remsen faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment to be followed by a maximum supervised release term of life and a $250,000 fine. In addition, Remsen will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. Sentencing should occur within the next 90 days. There is no parole in the federal system.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Area college students recognized for honors

ATLANTA — The following southwest Georgia students qualified to receive President’s List and Dean’s List recognition at Georgia State University:. President’s List: Madison Boyd of Albany; Kayla Jenkins of Leesburg; Tahnayah Moore of Albany; Makayla Sesberry of Albany; Rakim Tucker-Mimms of Albany.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA IIPA awards first seed grants

ATHENS — UGA’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture has awarded eight seed grants to fund initial research for projects at the convergence of agriculture, engineering, computing and other related areas of study. The grants, the first of their kind from IIPA, an interdisciplinary research unit launched in early...
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
11K+
Followers
209
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy