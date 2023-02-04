Read full article on original website
Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer. Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.
‘Bachelorette’ alum Dale Moss reacts to Clare Crawley getting married
No bad blood here. Dale Moss has nothing but kind words for his ex Clare Crawley after she said “I do” to Ryan Dawkins. “I think anytime someone finds love, that’s a goal to find that for every person,” the “Bachelorette” alum, 34, told Us Weekly on Saturday. “So, you know, there’s nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end.” Moss added, “I’m currently in an amazing relationship with [Galey Alix and] it’s almost a year now.” “I think with anyone else’s relationship, you know, that’s their relationship,” he concluded. “I’m solely focused on mine, but again, I wish nothing but the best. Love is a beautiful thing...
The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia Speaks Out After Clayton Echard Reunion: ‘All in Good Fun’
Not what it looked like? Season 19 Bachelorette Rachel Recchia spoke out after she was spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard in a viral TikTok video. "U guys have me dedd [sic] it's all in good fun," the pilot, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 3. "Healing and forgiveness is a […]
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Chris Harrison Ghosted Her When She Became ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Host
When Chris Harrison was ousted as the host of The Bachelor franchise back in 2021, someone had to fill in for him. Former contestant and fan favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe was an easy choice, as she was already affiliated with the franchise and familiar to viewers, but she said that Harrison, with whom she had a close friendship up until that point, stopped speaking to her after she was announced as co-host of The Bachelorette.
‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources
Miley Cyrus reached out to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to have a conversation before she released her song Flowers — which many take as a dig at the Australian actor — but was shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. This month, Cyrus released her new pop song which many believe to be about her ex. On the track, she sings about how she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually realized that she can “buy myself flowers” instead of needing a partner. In another line, Miley sings, “We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn. Miley and...
‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)
An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
‘Bachelor’ stars Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard spark dating rumors
Second time’s the charm? Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard sent “Bachelor Nations” fans into a frenzy after appearing in a suggestive TikTok together following their very tumultuous breakup. Sitting side-by-side, “Bachelorette” Michelle Young asked Recchia, 26, on Wednesday if she was going to tell her “what’s going on” between the former couple. Looking over at Echard, who visibly had his arm around his former flame, Recchia told her, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As a response, Echard, 29, simply smirked at the camera before shrugging. The video shocked many fans given the fact that the...
‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Zach Shallcross Gets a Franchise-First Early Overnight Date
Kaity Biggar gets the series first early overnight date at a museum with Zach Shallcross during 'The Bachelor' 2023 Week 3.
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos
Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of more than four years, John Miller. A source told Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed...
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts to 2023 Grammys Tribute
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 as part of the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The late dancer, producer, and TV personality died by suicide on Dec. 13, and his death continues to be felt by many, especially his family members.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Adds ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri as Janine’s Sister
Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new face to its funny ensemble as the ABC comedy taps The Bear star Ayo Edebiri to play Janine Teagues’ (series creator Quinta Brunson) sister. In a clip released by Entertainment Weekly, viewers finally get a first look at Janine’s long-talked-about sister Ayesha who...
Pierce Brosnan Says ‘History’s Greatest Heists’ Are No ‘Thomas Crown Affair’
Debonair Pierce Brosnan, who famously embodied secret agent James Bond, hosts History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan, a docuseries of eight episodes, each exploring the planning, execution and fallout of a spectacular real-life heist. “We’re always beguiled by men who do this,” the actor told us by phone from...
