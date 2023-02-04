ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southsoundmag.com

A Round in the Sound

Whether you’re casually grabbing a drink or celebrating a special occasion, the South Sound has the just-right spot to spend a cozy evening. Though you might have your go-to already, consider expanding your horizons with this roundup of a few places worth adding to the rotation. Devil’s Reef.
TACOMA, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
foodgressing.com

Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023

If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens

WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
TACOMA, WA
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
gotodestinations.com

Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
SEATTLE, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds

More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
PUYALLUP, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Fatal collision kills 1, closes West Valley Highway in Kent Sunday

A fatal collision killed one, and resulted in the closure of all lanes of West Valley Highway in Kent on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2023, according to Puget Sound Fire. The collision between a truck and another vehicle occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18100 block of the West Valley Highway, near Home Depot and Costco (map below).
KENT, WA
KING 5

Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
KING COUNTY, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA

