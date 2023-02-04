Read full article on original website
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
The SNL Sketch That Left the Cast Helpless
Bowen Yang didn’t break first, but he was the cast member least able to handle the cascade of giggles that caused yesterday’s final Saturday Night Live sketch of the night to lose total control. Partway through “Lisa from Temecula,” a bit about a woman named Lisa (played by Ego Nwodim) aggressively carving up her “extra-extra-well-done” steak, Yang cracked up, throwing down his prop fork. The host, Pedro Pascal, was already chortling through his lines, as were Nwodim, Devon Walker, and Punkie Johnson. Pascal never finished his last sentence before the segment ended.It was the kind of sketch I replayed as...
Here’s Why ‘SNL’ Alum Leslie Jones Complimented Dustin Hoffman on His Role in ‘The Godfather’
Leslie Jones appreciated Al Pacino's role in "The Godfather" so much that she thanked Dustin Hoffman for it.
‘The Tonight Show’ Welcomes Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band Back to Late-Night
Viewers tuning into “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday got a rare treat when television bandleader Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band — legendary for their longtime affiliation with David Letterman — replaced The Roots for one-night-only as the NBC late-night talk show’s house band. With Questlove, Black Thought and the Roots off to Los Angeles to curate and play alongside LL Cool J, De La Soul, Ice-T, Missy Elliot and others for the 2023 Grammy Awards’ 50th year anniversary tribute to hip-hop, NBC and Fallon announced Shaffer’s return to late-night on Jan. 30. “Paul Shaffer is one of...
‘SNL’ Alum Amy Poehler Reveals What She Really Thinks About TikTok
While Amy Poehler might be one of the most prolific comedians on TV, she hasn’t embraced all comedic mediums. The former Saturday Night Live star lives perpetually in YouTube clips of her best work on the variety show, and starred in a number of movies including Sisters, Baby Mama, Mean Girls, and as a voice actor in Inside Out.
Saturday Night Live interviews talking ‘Chinese spy balloon’ in latest episode
Saturday Night Live began last night’s (4 February) episode with a sketch dedicated to the week’s “spy balloon” drama.A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the US military on Saturday off the South Carolina coast, prompting a stern response from the Chinese government. In an episode of SNL that aired that night Bowen Yang played a talking version of the balloon after it had been shot down.“Well, ya got me! Congrats, you shot a balloon,” said Yang, dressed as “the remains of the balloon”. “I entertained you people for four days and then I get shot by...
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened
He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
SNL parodies ‘spy’ balloon saga with cold open: ‘Sorry you’re in the water’
Saturday Night Live parodied the China “spy” balloon controversy with a cold open that starred cast members Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson.In the sketch, a rare example of SNL using a same-day event as material for its famous opening, Fineman presents an MSNBC report about the shot-down balloon, portrayed by Yang.“Balloon, I’m sorry you’re in the water, but thank you for speaking to us,” Fineman says.“I entertain you for four days, and then I get shot by Biden? Can’t believe I’m Joe’s ‘Osama’,” Yang replied.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spy balloons: What are they?SNL pauses jokes to poignantly address Tyre Nichols video mid-sketchDwayne Johnson shares photo of mother’s damaged car after serious accident
Woody Harrelson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Fifth Time
Guess who’s coming back? Woody Harrelson is set to host Saturday Night Live on February 25, 2023 with musical guest Jack White. This is far from the first time that the actor has hosted the iconic late-night sketch comedy show. Harrelson previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'
“I told him early on, ‘You can’t be super fat and do drugs, that’s death,'” Tom Arnold said of his friend and SNL star Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 Tom Arnold is reflecting on his friendship with Chris Farley, and what actions he took as the late Saturday Night Live star's sober sponsor. In a recent interview with PageSix, Arnold, 63, opened up about his struggle to get Farley the help he needed, discussing his friend's cocaine and heroin addictions. "I told him early on,...
Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Ayo Edebiri Join Mel Brooks’ Twisted ‘History of the World, Part II’ in New Trailer
AP U.S. history students who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they were in AP U.S. History have some new material to study up on with the return of Mel Brooks‘ classic 1981 comedy History of the World. In the first official full-length trailer for the eight-episode Hulu series, out March 6, History of the World, Part II takes aim at the origins of “Yo mama” prank calls, restroom hand dryers, and musical theater. “Some call me Jesus Christ, son of God,” Jay Ellis offers in a very low-rizz flirting situation. Quinta Brunson’s character doesn’t skip a beat, hitting back:...
Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)
When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
'SNL' Pokes Fun at Shooting Down of Chinese Spy Balloon
"Saturday Night Live" jumped on the Chinese spy balloon caper ... insinuating we made a way bigger deal of it that it actually was. Chloe Fineman played MSNBC's Katy Tur, conducting an interview with Bowen Yang, who was dressed as a large spy balloon that was bobbing in the ocean.
30 Years Ago: Dana Carvey Leaves ‘SNL’ as a Royal Tampon
Dana Carvey stayed on Saturday Night Live longer than he wanted to. After starting alongside Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Kevin Nealon and Victoria Jackson with one of the strongest individual debuts in SNL history, Carvey quickly made himself indispensable, his facility with impressions soon latching onto several political figures so valuable to Saturday Night Live election seasons. His George H.W. Bush may have been a one-termer (just like the real George H.W. Bush), but the 1992 presidential election saw him introducing a gabbling, hyperactive third-party candidate in Ross Perot, culminating in a cleverly edited sketch where Phil Hartman’s Bill Clinton debated both Carvey’s Bush and Perot simultaneously.
New 'History of the World Part 2' Trailer Presents a "Hysterically Accurate" Parody
With each passing day, we draw closer to seeing Mel Brooks's seminal work History of the World, Part I return to our screen in form of the sequel, History of the World, Part II. It's been one helluva wait, and with only one month to wait, Hulu is continuing to tease audiences on what to expect from the sequel, which is set up as a sketch series with each episode parodying a specific time in history. The latest trailer, like the one before it, promises to match the hilarity of the original film with a starry cast delivering some genuinely funny sketches. The series will include more stars than originally expected ,as Hulu has unveiled more high-profile names on board to deliver rib-cracking performances.
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Turns 20: Our Favorite Moments From the Late-Night Show (VIDEO)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! has graced our televisions during the late-night hours for 20 years. The show debuted on January 26, 2003, and currently holds the title for the longest-running late-night talk show on ABC. Let’s take a look back at some of the best moments from the show that made...
Pedro Pascal Gets the Giggles on a Fun, Breezy Saturday Night Live
Nobody needs to be sold on how talented and charming Pedro Pascal is, but man is Pedro Pascal talented and charming. It’s a good thing, too, as this was one of the looser Saturday Night Live episodes in a while. Several of Pascal’s sketches got laughs more from him and his scene partners breaking unintentionally than from the actual jokes, and Pascal himself started out a little wobbly before coming on stronger in the episode’s second half.
Dan Aykroyd, Other ‘SNL’ Alums & George Wendt Belly Up For Fox Nation’s ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’
Cheers to this one. Dan Aykroyd will tend bar for — or, rather, host — A History of the World in Six Glasses, a six-part comedic docuseries coming to Fox Nation early next year. The show also features fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon along with Cheers stalwart George Wendt. Set to premiere in January 2024 on the streamer, the series will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Its brewmaster is writer-director Rob Long, a former executive producer of NBC’s Cheers. “I laughed out loud watching every episode...
‘Saturday Night Announces Jack White as Next Musical Guest for Feb. 25 Show
Earlier this week on Saturday (February 4), the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live announced its next musical guest and show host for later this month. On February 25, the show will be hosted by actor Woody Harrelson and the musical guest will be acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and record executive Jack White.
