With each passing day, we draw closer to seeing Mel Brooks's seminal work History of the World, Part I return to our screen in form of the sequel, History of the World, Part II. It's been one helluva wait, and with only one month to wait, Hulu is continuing to tease audiences on what to expect from the sequel, which is set up as a sketch series with each episode parodying a specific time in history. The latest trailer, like the one before it, promises to match the hilarity of the original film with a starry cast delivering some genuinely funny sketches. The series will include more stars than originally expected ,as Hulu has unveiled more high-profile names on board to deliver rib-cracking performances.

10 HOURS AGO