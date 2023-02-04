ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

AOL Corp

25 incredibly cool Valentine's Day gifts for men

If you're stumped for gift ideas for your special guy, we've got you covered with 25 fantastic options. We consulted Christine Lusita, a TV host, design expert, and author who reports on lifestyle trends for Good Morning America, Today and other national TV shows, for her best shopping tips. "There's such a variety in gifts available online, from price points to relationship types to inspiration," says Lusita. "I think what's available on the internet and how we can get it at lightning speed makes it easy to be thoughtful and show you care this season."
ALASKA STATE
ABC 4

Best romantic Valentine’s gifts for a wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which romantic Valentine’s gift for a wife is best?. Valentine’s Day is all about showing your spouse you appreciate them, but it can be challenging coming up with a good gift idea, despite the many options out there. It boils down to your wife’s style and taste, but if you’re looking to get her something that won’t disappoint, above all else, it must be thoughtful.
6sqft

22 local and unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas

It’s easy to find a heart-shaped box of candy around Valentine’s Day. Locating a box of caviar paired with modern glassware, a private tasting of locally-brewed craft beer, or dinner at 1,776 feet above lower Manhattan might take a bit of doing. We’ve done the legwork and picked a list of beyond-the-ordinary ways to say “I love you,” while staying in a New York state of mind (plus a few global finds).
MAINE STATE
CNET

Get 24 Long-Stem Roses With a Vase Delivered to Your Valentine for Just $50

Have you already done your Valentine's Day shopping? Want to avoid being a last-minute shopper and save some money in the process? This deal from StackSocial is definitely worth considering, as it saves you an extra 33% when you buy two dozen (24) long-stem roses and a vase. The discount brings the price down to $50 with delivery, saving you a total of $50 on the purchase.
Daily Californian

Activities to try for a self-care Valentine's Day

Whether it’s another year of being single or your very first, you don’t necessarily need a romantic partner to indulge in Valentine’s Day festivities. The Clog has some self-care ideas to make the most out of your Cupid’s Day, whether that’s staying in or going out.
boldsky.com

Valentine's Day Week List 2023: Gifts For Every Day Of The Week

You can love it or hate it but you cannot ignore it! Well, Valentine's Week is here! February is known as the month of love for a reason and it creates the perfect opportunity to express love and affection towards special someone in your life. It is nice to get something from your partner that reminds you of love every single day. It can be anything from romantic, sentimental and even practical and can be for anyone like parents, kids, siblings or friends.
KIXS FM 108

First Love: Check Out These Radical Retro Valentines Day Cards

Have y'all seen some of the newest Valentines for kids on sale now for Valentine's 2023?. I mean come on with the Wacky Face Cut Out, Scratch Off Art Deco, and Fortune Cookie Valentines. Those are next level!. So we decided to take you back to simpler times... when Valentine's...
Money

10 Unique Valentine’s Gifts For Partners That Have Everything

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and you may be looking for a special gift for your partner. But what do you buy when they already have everything? The struggle is real. Don’t worry, we have the answer to your dilemma. This post will provide you with some information if you’re feeling stuck and can’t find that perfect gift for your partner who already seems to have it all.
msn.com

Valentine’s day gifts for the drivers in your life

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and there are plenty of car lovers out there who would love a little something to enhance their ride, or just reinvigorate their love of the open road. Whether you're looking for Valentine's Day gifts for him or Valentine's Day gifts for her, this list is a great place to start your search for that special gearhead in your life.
Popular Science

Give the gift of lasting flowers with this preserved rose set—now on sale for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Psst! Valentine’s Day is almost here. While giving flowers to our loved ones is a popular go-to, why settle for any old bouquet when you can provide something unique and special? The La Charmante Trio Package from Chounette helps you elevate your gift-giving skills by providing a bundle of roses that lasts a lot more than just a few days. Even better, the set is now price-dropped to only $29.99—including shipping.
HAWAII STATE
frugalhotspot.com

48-Piece Gift Wrap Kit at Costco!

The 48-Piece Gift Wrap Kit from Costco includes a colorful assortment of gift wrapping essentials, all in one box. The set includes 6 rolls of wrapping paper (45 sq. ft. each) that are double-sided so you have plenty of designs to choose from. There are also 10 gift bags of various sizes that match 10 of the wrapping paper designs. The gift bags also include tissue paper and gift tags! And finally, the set includes 32 gift bows in a variety of colors, to make your presents pop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Create Unique Valentine's Gifts With Discounted Photo Books, Canvas Prints and More

Valentine's Day is just around the corner so it's time to start thinking about a present for your significant other. If the usual go-to gifts like flowers and chocolate are leaving you uninspired, why not opt for a customized photo gift? These personalized items are not only thoughtful and worth keeping beyond the day itself, but they also don't have to cost a fortune. We've rounded up some of the best photo gift deals below to help you get your partner something special this year.
hotelnewsme.com

ALL THE WAYS TO CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY 2023!

This year, we’ve got a few adventurous ideas from our Soulful partners. From indulging in a special seafood menu by the sea or choosing to go French with a limited-edition menu with the option to smoothly retire to a luxurious hotel room after dinner, our soulful partners are going all experiential for the ultimate celebration of love! Let’s find out more?
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

