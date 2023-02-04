Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James
During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
Charles Kimbrough Dies: Tony And Emmy Nominated Actor And Anchorman On ‘Murphy Brown’ Was 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of network anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. No cause was given by his son, who confirmed the death. Kimbrough received a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for best featured actor in a musical for playing Harry in the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. He later appeared in the Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park With George. He later received a supporting comedy actor Emmy nomination in 1990 for his work on Murphy Brown. A Minnesota native, Kimbrough was also the voice of...
US Magazine
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Unite for TikTok-Inspired ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit About Fan Ships
The Internet’s Mommy and Daddy! Pedro Pascal, ever the “cool teacher,” discussed the importance of social media safety — and becoming an online crush — during his Saturday Night Live debut. In a Saturday, February 4, skit, the 47-year-old Last of Us star portrayed high...
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Popculture
Eddie Murphy Shuts Down Martin Lawrence Over Paying for Daughter's Wedding
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may not see eye to eye on their children's potential future wedding. Lawrence, 57, joked in June 2022 that he would ask Eddie to pay their wedding costs if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," 61-year-old Murphy responded playfully to the joke when asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he admitted, referring to the tradition of the bride's father paying for the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin. "Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," Martin warned, laughing, "And the wedding better be wonderful."
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
msn.com
'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter lost husband of 37 years to a rare cancer 2 years ago, more stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers..."Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, on Feb. 3, 2021. The attorney, who was 73, died of myelofibrosis -- a rare type of blood cancer. "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert," Lynda told People magazine later that year. "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Keke Palmer Celebrates Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Birthday: "The Love Is So Sacred"
It's not often that Keke Palmer shares her relationship with boyfriend Darius Jackson with the world, but she made an exception for his birthday. On Jan. 21, the "Nope" star shared a video on Instagram of the two of them driving around while Jenevieve's 2021 song "Baby Powder" played on the radio. The actor is all smiles while the fitness YouTube star grins at the camera when he realizes Palmer is filming him.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
Children's Television Icon Dies
"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
ABC News
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Inside Nova
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
