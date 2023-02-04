ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed

Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Hillsboro News-Times

Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals

Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
ijpr.org

Rules for thee: How the California Legislature skirts its own laws

California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions throughout California, may finally let their own staffers organize. For at...
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Lincoln City Homepage

Senator Anderson Appointed to Governor’s Housing Council

SALEM, Ore. –Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) has been appointed to the. Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) which will be tasked with formulating an. action plan to meet the Governor’s 36,000-unit annual housing production target. Senator Anderson released the following statement:. “It is an honor to be selected...
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
pnwag.net

ODA Looks To Fill 55 Commissioner Openings

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. Acting ODA Director Lauren Henderson appoints commissioners. Once selected commissioners serve as public officials; most positions are for a three-year term. Duties include making decisions about funding for promotion, education, and research projects. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, an Oregon resident, and have an active interest in improving economic conditions for the commodity. However, they cannot be directly associated with producing or handling the specific commodity they seek to serve.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?

If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest.  It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org

Lawmakers advance bill to give renters the right to offer in-home childcare

Oregon lawmakers are advancing a bill that would give renters the right to offer paid childcare. The Senate Housing and Development Committee voted unanimously Monday to send Senate Bill 599 to the full Senate for consideration. The bill would require landlords to allow their tenants to offer in-home childcare, provided...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan

The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
