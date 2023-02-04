Read full article on original website
Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed
Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals
Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes. ...
philomathnews.com
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
ijpr.org
Rules for thee: How the California Legislature skirts its own laws
California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions throughout California, may finally let their own staffers organize. For at...
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker
One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
Lincoln City Homepage
Senator Anderson Appointed to Governor’s Housing Council
SALEM, Ore. –Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) has been appointed to the. Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) which will be tasked with formulating an. action plan to meet the Governor’s 36,000-unit annual housing production target. Senator Anderson released the following statement:. “It is an honor to be selected...
Oregon bill would ban lawmakers from hiring family as aides
A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature that would ban lawmakers from hiring family members as aides has sparked a debate about nepotism at the state Capitol.
ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs
Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
pnwag.net
ODA Looks To Fill 55 Commissioner Openings
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. Acting ODA Director Lauren Henderson appoints commissioners. Once selected commissioners serve as public officials; most positions are for a three-year term. Duties include making decisions about funding for promotion, education, and research projects. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, an Oregon resident, and have an active interest in improving economic conditions for the commodity. However, they cannot be directly associated with producing or handling the specific commodity they seek to serve.
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Lawmakers advance bill to give renters the right to offer in-home childcare
Oregon lawmakers are advancing a bill that would give renters the right to offer paid childcare. The Senate Housing and Development Committee voted unanimously Monday to send Senate Bill 599 to the full Senate for consideration. The bill would require landlords to allow their tenants to offer in-home childcare, provided...
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
Washington State Constitutional Amendment for Abortion Rights Stirs Support and Protest
OLYMPIA — Mary Le Nguyen stood in front of a group of 70 abortion-rights activists on the Capitol steps for a “reproductive freedom rally” in early January and she shared her personal story of being a survivor of sexual abuse. “This is not about power shifting from...
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
