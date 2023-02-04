ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Sheriff Frazier Explains Why BCI Is Investigating Shooting

By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

JACKSON – Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier issued a statement explaining why the state Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

William Beach, 31, of Jackson, was killed Jan. 31 after a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy shot him by Jisco West Road in Jackson County.

Frazier said deputies received a report of a barricaded suspect at a residence around 10:26 a.m. at 1818 Jisco West Road, which is located approximately three miles west of Jackson.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Beach would not surrender for several hours. Around 2 p.m. when deputies entered the residence, that is when the deputy was threatened or felt threatened by the suspect, which led to the shooting.

Beach was taken to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson by Jackson County EMS for treatment, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. His body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Steve Irwin, press secretary to state Attorney General Dave Yost.

Frazier explained why the BCI is involved in the investigation.

“I want to explain the stance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on the officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on January 31, 2023,” Frazier said in press release issued Friday, Feb. 3. “It has become a law enforcement best practice to request an outside agency to investigate following an officer-involved shooting. This standard has been put in place so that citizens can be reassured that the investigation is independent and transparent.”

Frazier continued, “That is why I requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigations to conduct this investigation. This request is to ensure the public that this incident was fully investigated. These investigations are not something that concludes overnight. Once the legal process concludes, BCI’s investigation will be made available for the public to review."

Frazier said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has deliberately not released information to the public so as to not hinder the ongoing investigation.

“I appreciate the public’s patience as this investigation is being completed. It is a hard time for all involved,” he said in the press release.

Irwin said BCI does not identify the officer(s) involved in officer-involved shootings as they amount to uncharged suspects in ongoing investigations.

When asked if the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, Irwin said as it relates to officer-involved shootings, the decision to place an involved officer on administrative leave – or any subsequent decision regarding return to work – is entirely up to the agency. BCI does not make a recommendation in this area.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting nor commented about whether that person was placed on administrative leave.

Vinton-Jackson Courier has requested body-came video recorded at the incident from the state Attorney General’s Office.

According to court records, Beach had been charged in 2022 with assaulting a Jackson Police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was scheduled to go to trial between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 in Jackson County Court of Common Pleas.

