msuspartans.com
Second-Half Struggles Hamper Spartans in Loss to No. 18/19 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Second-half scoring troubles hampered the Michigan State women's basketball team, falling to No. 18/19 Michigan, 77-67, in front of overall 9,000 fans at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. MSU's celebrated its field hockey, cross country/track & field,...
msuspartans.com
Caffey Notches Second Top-10 Win, No. 24 Spartans Drop Narrow Contest to No. 21 Illinois
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Twenty-first-ranked 197-pounder Cameron Caffey secured his second top-10 individual victory of the season, but the No. 24 Michigan State wrestling team fell by a one-point margin to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon inside Jenison Field House. Caffey's thrilling victory at 197 pounds...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Sweep Doubleheader at Home
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women's tennis earned its first home victories, taking down Miami (OH) and Bowling Green, 4-3 and 7-0, respectively, at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility Sunday. "It's hard in tennis because it's really individual but this was a team win for sure," said head...
msuspartans.com
No. 24 Spartans Host No. 21 Illinois for NGWSD Celebration
EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 24 Michigan State wrestling plays host to the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, Feb. 5, with first whistle inside Jenison Field House slated for 2 p.m. The dual will be broadcast to a national television audience via the Big Ten Network. In...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Earn Series Sweep With 3-2 Win Over Irish
East Lansing, Mich.. -- Michigan State earned a huge series sweep of Notre Dame on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Irish. The Spartans got a 33-save performance from graduate student goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, power play goals by Karsen Dorwart and David Gucciardi, and a goal from senior Nicolas Müller to earn the victory,
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Tops Maryland in Big Ten Match Play Championship
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's golf team bounced back from a loss on Friday to beat Maryland, 4-1, in the Big Ten Match Play Championship.at Ocean Creek Golf Course in Palm Coast, Fla. on Friday afternoon. The Spartans, seeded No. 2 in the nine-team field, opened the...
msuspartans.com
Spartan Jumps and Throws Post Strong Performances at Meyo Invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Led by fifth-year Trevor Stephenson in the pole vault, Michigan State track & field's jumps and throws squads posted impressive performances Friday and Saturday at Notre Dame's Meyo Invite. "I thought it was a good meet overall. For some of the younger kids, we want to...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Fall Short Against Rutgers, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK – Michigan State's men's basketball team had an eight-point lead early in the second half and led by five near the midpoint, but could not hang on as Rutgers held on for a 61-55 win over the Spartans at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. Senior guard...
msuspartans.com
Haller Announces Restructuring of Athletic Department Executive Leadership
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced changes to his leadership team designed to create more efficiencies as well as strategic collaboration. "The people who make up the Michigan State athletic department are one of our greatest strengths," said Haller. "In making...
