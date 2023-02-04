ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Second-Half Struggles Hamper Spartans in Loss to No. 18/19 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Second-half scoring troubles hampered the Michigan State women's basketball team, falling to No. 18/19 Michigan, 77-67, in front of overall 9,000 fans at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. MSU's celebrated its field hockey, cross country/track & field,...
Spartans Sweep Doubleheader at Home

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women's tennis earned its first home victories, taking down Miami (OH) and Bowling Green, 4-3 and 7-0, respectively, at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility Sunday. "It's hard in tennis because it's really individual but this was a team win for sure," said head...
No. 24 Spartans Host No. 21 Illinois for NGWSD Celebration

EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 24 Michigan State wrestling plays host to the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, Feb. 5, with first whistle inside Jenison Field House slated for 2 p.m. The dual will be broadcast to a national television audience via the Big Ten Network. In...
Spartans Earn Series Sweep With 3-2 Win Over Irish

East Lansing, Mich.. -- Michigan State earned a huge series sweep of Notre Dame on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Irish. The Spartans got a 33-save performance from graduate student goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, power play goals by Karsen Dorwart and David Gucciardi, and a goal from senior Nicolas Müller to earn the victory,
Michigan State Tops Maryland in Big Ten Match Play Championship

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's golf team bounced back from a loss on Friday to beat Maryland, 4-1, in the Big Ten Match Play Championship.at Ocean Creek Golf Course in Palm Coast, Fla. on Friday afternoon. The Spartans, seeded No. 2 in the nine-team field, opened the...
Spartan Jumps and Throws Post Strong Performances at Meyo Invite

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Led by fifth-year Trevor Stephenson in the pole vault, Michigan State track & field's jumps and throws squads posted impressive performances Friday and Saturday at Notre Dame's Meyo Invite. "I thought it was a good meet overall. For some of the younger kids, we want to...
Haller Announces Restructuring of Athletic Department Executive Leadership

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced changes to his leadership team designed to create more efficiencies as well as strategic collaboration. "The people who make up the Michigan State athletic department are one of our greatest strengths," said Haller. "In making...
