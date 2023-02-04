Here's why 'helicopter parenting' won't make kids more successful, says author and parenting expert

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
I’m a childcare expert, the phrases which are setting your kids up for failure and exactly what to say instead
KNOWING exactly what to say to your child to set them up for success in all aspects of their life can be difficult. But there are some phrases that can help you unwittingly knock your child’s confidence as they grow older. Common “mistakes” from parents such as comparing your...
Developmental scientist shared her 'anti-parenting advice' and parents are relieved
For every grain of sand on all the world’s beaches, for every star in the known universe…there is a piece of well-intentioned but possibly stress-inducing parenting advice. Whether it’s the astounding number of hidden dangers that parents might be unwittingly exposing their child to, or the myriad ways they might be missing on maximizing every moment of interaction, the internet is teeming with so much information that it can be impossible for parents to feel like they’re doing enough to protect and nurture their kids. However, developmental scientist and mom Dorsa Amir has a bit of “anti-parenting advice” that help parents worry a little less about how they’re measuring up. First and foremost—not everything has to be a learning opportunity. Honestly, this wisdom also applies to adults who feel the need to be consistently productive…raises hand while doing taxes and listening to a podcast on personal development…
CNBC
Parent who raised 2 successful CEOs: Here's the No. 1 thing I wish I did differently
Looking for parenting strategies that help children grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. Despite her children's success, there's one thing Wojcicki wishes she'd done differently.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it
They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance
DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Woman Searches House for Marriage Certificate and You Won’t Believe What She Found Instead
Talk about a panic attack
The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.
This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
msn.com
‘As he reminds me, it’s not his house’: My boyfriend lives in my house with my 2 kids, but refuses to pay rent or contribute to food and utility bills. What’s my next move?
My boyfriend and I come from completely different backgrounds. I am in my mid-30s and he is 40. We both own our own homes, and had a life built prior to meeting. We have now been together for five years and we have lived only at my house for the last 2.5 years.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Opinion: Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Opinion: What Happens When The Narcissists Knows you "Know” They are Narcissistic?
It's a collapse of epic proportions and karma finally pays a visit. They will relentlessly try and convince themselves, others and, YOU that you are the Narcissist not them.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Comments / 0