ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's why 'helicopter parenting' won't make kids more successful, says author and parenting expert

By Esther Wojcicki, Contributor, @EstherWojcicki
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Developmental scientist shared her 'anti-parenting advice' and parents are relieved

For every grain of sand on all the world’s beaches, for every star in the known universe…there is a piece of well-intentioned but possibly stress-inducing parenting advice. Whether it’s the astounding number of hidden dangers that parents might be unwittingly exposing their child to, or the myriad ways they might be missing on maximizing every moment of interaction, the internet is teeming with so much information that it can be impossible for parents to feel like they’re doing enough to protect and nurture their kids. However, developmental scientist and mom Dorsa Amir has a bit of “anti-parenting advice” that help parents worry a little less about how they’re measuring up. First and foremost—not everything has to be a learning opportunity. Honestly, this wisdom also applies to adults who feel the need to be consistently productive…raises hand while doing taxes and listening to a podcast on personal development…
CNBC

Parent who raised 2 successful CEOs: Here's the No. 1 thing I wish I did differently

Looking for parenting strategies that help children grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. Despite her children's success, there's one thing Wojcicki wishes she'd done differently.
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
New York Post

My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance

DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
MINNESOTA STATE
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:

Comments / 0

Community Policy