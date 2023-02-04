Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
KSAT 12
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect who robbed Southside Walgreens with a knife
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who robbed a Southside Walgreens. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m., Jan. 10, at a Walgreens on S. Zarzamora Street. According to the police, the suspect stole several pieces of merchandise and threatened store employees with a bladed tool.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
news4sanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
String of burglaries target downtown Austin businesses, residents
The Downtown Austin Alliance called on downtown property owners, businesses and tenants to be on the lookout amid recent burglaries.
KSAT 12
Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
