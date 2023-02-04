ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking suspect who robbed Southside Walgreens with a knife

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who robbed a Southside Walgreens. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m., Jan. 10, at a Walgreens on S. Zarzamora Street. According to the police, the suspect stole several pieces of merchandise and threatened store employees with a bladed tool.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KSAT 12

Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

