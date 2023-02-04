ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
90's Lady and a 50's Partner Can Create a Happy life

Age is just a number, and love knows no bounds. This is evident in the case of relationships where the partners have a significant age difference. A 90's lady can be happy with her 50's partner and vice versa. In this article, we will look at why this is possible and how both partners can make the relationship work.
CNN

Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness

What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
New York Post

Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn

DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Mary Duncan

“Come find me when you’re done,” mom abandons child having a tantrum in store aisle, other parents applaud

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I think most parents would agree that the hardest job they’ve ever had in their lives is parenting. I know there are some out there that will wave me off and say “parenting isn’t a job” and say things like: parenting is a gift, parenting is a privilege, and parenting is the purpose of life.
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She only asked my husband and our baby to come on vacation; he says I should come anyway"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Planning family trips can be quite a challenge when you want to include extended family, but when it's your in-laws that handle all the details, and you get left out, it can be very hard to stay calm and avoid unpleasant moments.
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She told me our baby will be a girl; I'm disappointed; I want a son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding out you're going to be a parent for the first time is such an exciting moment, but how should you react if you particularly wanted a boy or a girl and it turns out different from what you expected? Is it ok to pretend you're happy, or should you speak out your feelings regardless of how they'll make your partner feel?
Lefty Graves

Pregnant wife finds out husband has been cheating for five years

Pregnancy is an emotional time for many women, and this poor woman has received the shock of her life while pregnant. In a recent Reddit post, a woman who is 30 weeks pregnant has just discovered that her husband has been cheating on her for the entire five years that they have been together.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story

DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, "Byron," abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again about things that mattered, and it appeared our friendship was on the mend. A short time later, my wife (only an acquaintance of his) divorced me and began a massive social media attack against me. Most of my friends saw through her lies. I took the...
